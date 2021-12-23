Heartthrob of the 1990s, Gerson Brenner turns 62 and appears in rare click · TV News

Gerson Brenner, successful actor of the 1980s and 1990s, turned 62 on this Wednesday (22). Marta Mendonça, his wife, shared a photo with her husband on Instagram and gave a long outburst about complicity and love. He, who was shot during a robbery in 1998, uses a wheelchair and lives with sequelae.

“Today my heart is celebrating. Gerson Brenner, a beautiful person, with a pure heart, extreme sensitivity. A choice for my life, my soul, my heart, that I made forever. Much peace, health, love and joy, my beauty. Many do not understand this option very well, but what matters is our meeting held by God. Congratulations, my love,” she declared in the caption of the publication.

In 1998, the actor stopped on a highway in Guararema, in the interior of São Paulo, to change the car’s tire and was surprised by bandits. Shot in the head, he spent months in a coma and today he has sequelae in speech, locomotion and cognitive ability.

Recently, Vitória Brenner, the artist’s youngest daughter, managed to raise R$100,000 in an online pool to buy an adapted car. He goes through complicated stages in the treatment and has lost even more body movements.

Brenner made his television debut in the soap opera Kananga of Japan (1989). Afterwards, he went through audience successes such as Top Model (1989), Rainha da Sucata (1990), Deus Nos Acuda (1992) and Corpo Dourado (1998) — this being his last work.

Check out the tribute made on social media below: