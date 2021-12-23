Heavy rain in Rio causes accidents, leaves flooded streets and BR-040 is interdicted; see damage and what the weather will be like at Christmas

RIO — The heavy rain that fell in part of the state of Rio, at dawn this Thursday, caused accidents between cars, falling trees, flooded streets, water pockets at various points and partial interdiction of the BR-040, at the time of the km 112, which caused five kilometers of retention. The city left the attention stage, which it had been in since 2:50 am, and returned to normality at 9:00 am, according to the Alerta Rio system, of the capital’s city hall. Avenida Niemeyer was closed during the night, but was released this morning.

The highest rainfall records in the state were in Jardim Botânico and Vidigal, in the South Zone of Rio, and Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense, with 77, 58 and 74 millimeters respectively, according to “Bom Dia Rio”, on TV Globo.

According to the Rio Operations Center (COR), 44 water pockets were recorded; a tree fall, in the neighborhood of Taquara, in the West Zone of Rio; and the interdiction of Avenida Niemeyer happened because of the record of 39.2mm/h of rain, at Vidigal 3 station.

The COR also released the record of two car accidents in the city: one of them was a collision between two cars, on Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the center, towards Avenida Francisco Bicalho; the other accident was with a car on Avenida Alfred Agache, towards the Aterro do Flamengo, in the South Zone. CET-Rio teams are at the location.

Cars collide on Avenida Presidente Vargas, downtown Photo: Divulgação / COR

According to concessionaire Concer, which manages BR-040, a water pocket in the vicinity of the Reduc Refinery, in Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense, caused the interdiction of one of the lanes, which caused a retention of five kilometers. Part of the highway has not yet been cleared. There is a team on site.

On Avenida Brasil, near the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (INTO), in the Center, it also has water pockets. According to COR, a team from the city hall was called upon. On the Catonho road, in Sulacap, in the West Zone, there was also an accumulation of water on the lanes.

Water pocket on Avenida Brasil, at the height of INTO, in the Center of Rio Photo: Disclosure / COR

A resident of Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense, published a flood point on Avenida Carlos Marques Rollo, in the center of the city, on a social network. According to the publication, in less than ten minutes the street was flooded.

Av. Carlos Marques Rollo main street in the center of Nova Iguaçu 12/22/2021 In less than ten minutes everything flooded and water entered my house through the drains. 21 98716-8448 pic.twitter.com/95QVYnqdLw — JOSÉ ROBERTO ANDRADE (@JOSROBE79128670) December 23, 2021

