Hero tries to set up multiverse with Scarlet Sorceress; trailer· TV News

This Wednesday (22) Marvel Studios released the official teaser for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the hero’s second feature, interpreted by Benedict Cumberbatch. The preview, which had already been shown in the post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021), shows the Ultimate Mage trying to straighten out the multiverse with the help of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The film’s plot will be directly linked to the events of No Return Home and will show Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) dealing with the consequences of the disastrous spell that broke the walls of the multiverse. Unable to resolve it alone, he will go to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth) for help.

Wanda will be living in seclusion after the WandaVision events (2021). She “kidnapped” the city of Westview and its residents to create a parallel reality for herself. Elizabeth Olsen’s character is expected to take advantage of flaws in the multiverse to find new versions of her children.

The teaser also gives the first glimpse of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, the comic book heroine who will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematographic Universe for the first time in Multiverse of Madness. She will be allied with Strange in the fight to fix the multiverse.

REPRODUCTION / MARVEL STUDIOS

Elizabeth Olsen returns as the Scarlet Witch

The teaser’s big surprise, despite not being officially confirmed, is the appearance of the evil version of Doctor Strange. On social media, many fans speculate that this is the hero’s duplicate featured in What If…?, in which Strange absorbs all the mystical force of the universe in an attempt to save Christine (Rachel McAdams) from death.

The preview also shows the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Strange’s former partner who left to fight at his side after the events of Doctor Strange (2016). As in the comic book the character is the main villain of the hero, he is expected to assume an antagonistic role in the new film.

As Ejiofor appears with a different look in the teaser, it is not known if Multiverse da Madness will present new versions of Mordo, or if he just changed his haircut. Wong (Benedict Wong), Strange’s main ally in the MCU, is also confirmed in the sequel.

Doutor Estranho eo Multiverso da Loucura has its premiere scheduled for May 6, 2022. Check out the official teaser below: