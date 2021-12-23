Horizon Forbidden West: demo reveals “unpublished details”

The Game Informer website had access to the Horizon Forbidden West demo and revealed the main findings about the gameplay. According to the portal, the new machines will be just one of the problems faced by Aloy. The system of “skill trees” was another highlight.

With big enemies ahead, Guerrilla Games did the favor of making the game’s protagonist even more empowered with a series of tools and skills. Players will be able to venture out with powerful combinations implemented in the game’s new mechanics.

The first demo version of Horizon Forbidden West brought “one of the starting areas of the game and gave a glimpse of more detailed cities and characters along with a new skill tree and equipment creation system”. There will be ways to distribute the skill points between the following options:

Warrior — enhances melee combat;

Traps — improves gadget damage;

Survivor — focuses on resources and HP recovery;

Sneaky — sharpens Aloy’s stealth quality;

Huntress — ranged attacks will become stronger;

Machine Master — hacking the creatures’ system will be easier;

Some skills can be strengthened with additional points. This time, bows and other gear will have three to five upgrade levels capable of improving the rarity level and providing compatibility with more types of ammo/arrows.

Combining these improvements, the damage dealt in combat will be up to 300% higher. The variety of builds promises to give players a lot of freedom to define the most offensive or tactical gameplay style.

Item creation mechanics got even more specific. Certain pieces will only be dropped by a creature, so Aloy will have to hunt that enemy down to gain access to certain upgrades. “Acid Arrows” will be added as an option.

“The Giant Snake” appeared in the second demo of Horizon Forbidden West

Game Informer also had access to a second demo of Horizon Forbidden West. In it, the “Creeper”, that giant snake from the trailer, was the opponent at the time:

The second demo took us deeper into the game to see a boss battle in action against a new enemy force: the Creeper.

Furthermore, machines were not the main threat: “The new machines are just part of the problems facing Aloy this time around.“, said the vehicle.

More details of the combat were made public and it seems that Aloy will have one more important “help” to eliminate the robots. NPCs will be more involved in this franchise sequel. Petra is back in the narrative and the protagonist has made alliances with someone named Alva.

Side quests will be more rewarding and fun

Horizon Forbidden West side quests will be more attractive due to the items offered as a reward. In the game’s cities, Aloy will be able to practice his attacks in more “didactic” challenges. The character will score more when making sequences of attacks, in a kind of “fighting arena”.

New Horizon Forbidden West Region Unveiled

A Carja territory of Horizon Forbidden West has been disclosed and is an unprecedented region. Daunt is a canyon at the eastern end of Sundom and, according to the portal, is the protagonist’s last stop before heading west. Check the details by clicking here!