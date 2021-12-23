Hospital Unimed records a 54% increase in care for patients with flu-like symptoms

22/Dec 14:33 By Jussara Madeira

Hospital Unimed’s emergency department registered an increase in patients with respiratory symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 and also of Influenza H3N2. In the first 20 days of December, more than half of the patients who sought the unit had symptoms of respiratory illness. Indices from the private network and the State Health Department point to a drop in the number of patients in Rio and an increase in the interior of the state.

As disclosed by the hospital unit, compared to the previous month, December has already registered an increase of 54.1% of patients with symptoms of respiratory diseases.

In the first 20 days of December alone, of the 3,134 consultations carried out at the hospital’s Emergency Room, 1,697 were only for respiratory symptoms. Due to the increase, the unit informed that it has separated emergency care in respiratory and non-respiratory symptomatic environments, dedicating exclusive teams to provide medical care.

Attendances at Upas in Rio fall

With the outbreak of Influenza registered in recent weeks in the state capital, the public health care network was also saturated with the demand for patients with flu-like illnesses. However, according to the registered indices, it seems that the outbreak is already showing signs of a decrease in Rio.

According to the State Department of Health (SES) patient visits fell from 5,028 (between 6 and 12 December) to 3,008 per day in the last week (between 13 and 12/19) in the Emergency Care Units (UPA) of the state . The reduction, according to SES, was 40.1%. According to the State Department of Health, the data show that the number of cases in the UPAs in the capital is beginning to decrease, with the shift of high transmission to municipalities in other regions of the state being observed.

Vaccination against Influenza in Petrópolis

Last Thursday (17th), with the overload of care at the Cascatinha UPA, a unit referred to care for patients with symptoms of Covid-19 and Influenza, the Health Department of Petrópolis advised the population so that those with mild symptoms , sought care at one of the 50 health centers in the city, where rapid tests for Covid-19 are being offered.