Hospitalization in covid beds is the largest in 2 months in Greater São Paulo

The number of patients admitted to public and private hospitals in the state of São Paulo in beds for covid-19 has been increasing in recent days, according to a survey by SP Covid-19 Info Tracker, a monitoring platform of the state universities USP and Unesp. While in the interior and coast the increase is still small, in Greater São Paulo the occupation is the highest in two months, causing overcrowding in some health units.

In the capital and neighboring municipalities, 251 people were hospitalized in a covid bed on December 21, the highest level in two months — on October 22, 257 patients occupied these spaces.

the study of Info Tracker —extracted from the government’s Covid Census state-, also indicates that there were 12 new hospitalizations in Baixada Santista on December 21, the highest number since October 16. Inland, 116 new hospitals were hospitalized, the highest number in 15 days.

Due to the blackout of data after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s systems —which began on December 10—, the SUS (Unified Health System) does not have real-time information on the diagnosis of patients who are being cared for with flu-like symptoms, the so-called SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

The suspicion is that the occupation of these beds is due to the new variant of the coronavirus, the omicron, and the appearance of the new strain of influenza H3N2 (darwin).

Info Tracker researchers highlight the speed of hospitalizations in recent days. In the last week, there were 1,812 new admissions in the Metropolitan Region, against 1,254 in the previous week — an increase of 45%.

“The variation in new admissions is a state government metric that measures how quickly people have sought hospital care from one week to the next due to breathing difficulties”, explains Unesp professor Wallace Casaca, one of the Info Tracker coordinators .

But is it covid?

To the UOL, the State Department of Health states that it is “mistaken to associate the scenario of new daily hospitalizations with covid-19 alone, since the Census counts cases of SRAG, which can be suspected or confirmed for covid”.

“To know if it is covid or not, it will depend on the tests for confirmation”, says the coordinator of Info Tracker. “The problem is that the federal platform is still down today because of hacker attacks. About that, the country is in the dark.”

Regardless of whether someone is hospitalized for covid or flu, the fact is that people with respiratory problems are fighting for their lives in these beds for covid.”

Wallace Casaca, professor at Unesp

In a note sent to the report, the secretariat claims that the pandemic is under control and says that the number of patients admitted to the ICU —898 on the 20th — is 97% lower “compared to the peak of the second wave”.

More visits in hospitals

Hospitals and health posts in the capital are receiving more and more patients with flu-like symptoms, according to a survey by Info Tracker, based on data from the state government.

The Hospital da Brasilândia, in the North Zone, saw the number of hospitalized people jump 58% between the week ending on December 14th and the one ending on the 21st: it went from 107 hospitalized to 169, according to the survey.

At the General Hospital Jesus Teixeira da Costa, in Guaianases, east side, the increase was 52%: from 33 to 50 hospitalized in the same period.

Still in the east side, at Hospital Vila Alpina, the increase was 66% (from 15 to 25 inpatients), while at Hospital Infantil Cândido Fontoura, the variation was 46% in five days (from 26 to 38 hospitalized children).

Thais Melo, 22, had been waiting for more than an hour to see her 4-year-old son at the Lapa emergency room Image: Herculano Barreto Filho/UOL

In the Municipal Emergency Room of Lapa, in the west side, the wait for care reaches six hours, according to some patients, who flock to the ER.

When you talked to the UOL, the maid Thais Melo, 22, had been waiting for more than an hour for care for her 4-year-old son, with flu-like symptoms.

“It’s very crowded, young man! Lots of crowding. They should have more resources to serve the population, which is suffering here,” he said, in a tone of relief.

Sought, the Municipal Health Department did not respond about the capacity in Lapa until the publication of this report. On the growth in demand, the folder confirms that “the network has registered a significant increase in demand for care at health facilities for people with flu symptoms”.

In November, the folder says it registered 111,949 consultations of people with flu-like symptoms, “being 56,220 suspected of covid-19” — just over half.

“This month, until Tuesday (21), the SMS registers a total of 170,259 cases with respiratory conditions, 79,482 of which are suspected of covid-19”, says the secretariat, which says it allocates part of the beds at the Hospital da Brasilândia precisely to the follow-up and treatment of cases of SRAGs.

The SMS has intensified monitoring actions and began on Thursday, carrying out rapid tests in its Emergency Care Units (UPAs), Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs), Emergency Care (PAs) and emergency rooms, in the sector of screening to identify positive covid-19 cases.”

Note sent by the city, through the Municipal Health Department

More doctors and medicine

The pressure on health centers has caused a shortage of medicines and even professionals. To deal with the emergency, the City of São Paulo decided to hire 280 doctors and nurses and buy R$ 150 million in medicines, such as tamiflu and dipyrone.

The municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, confirmed to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo that “the care units are overloaded”.

“There is an overload because we are not suspending other types of care. Therefore, we are hiring more doctors, more nurses, doing everything to meet this demand for the flu.”