Hospitalization risk for omicron is 45% lower than for delta, says study – 12/22/2021

The risk of being hospitalized with covid-19 is 40% to 45% lower for people infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus compared to those infected with the delta variant, according to a study by Imperial College, London, published in this Wednesday (22).

“Overall, we found evidence of a reduced risk of hospitalization for omicron compared to infections caused by Delta, as an average of all cases during the study period,” the British researchers wrote in the paper.

The survey is based on positive PCR tests carried out in England between December 1st and December 14th.

Spain returns with mandatory outdoor masks

Spain will again make outdoor masks mandatory this weekend, as part of a set of restrictions aimed at curbing the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the head of the Spanish government said on Wednesday (22) , Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

With almost 80% of its population double vaccinated against Covid-19 and a growing vaccine booster campaign, Spain managed to avoid an epidemic wave that forced several northern European countries to tighten sanitary restrictions.

Pfizer Anticovid Pill Authorized in the US

Pfizer’s anti-covid pill was urgently authorized this Wednesday by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA), an important step in the fight against the pandemic that could allow millions of infected people to have access to effective treatment.

“This authorization provides a new tool to combat Covid-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic, where new variants are emerging,” said FDA official Patrizia Cavazzoni, quoted in a press release.

This antiviral drug can be given to high-risk patients 12 years and older, says the FDA, which, contrary to normal, did not convene a committee of independent experts to review the data provided prior to authorization.

Pfizer’s treatment, marketed as Paxlovid, consists of a combination of two pills taken twice a day for five days after diagnosis and within five days of the onset of symptoms, the US agency says.

The pill from the American laboratory, whose Covid-19 vaccine is also authorized in the United States, reduces hospitalizations and deaths in people at risk by 88% when taken in the first five days after the onset of symptoms, according to clinical trials involving more than 2,200 people.

No deaths were recorded in these trials among patients who received the treatment. Participants were unvaccinated and were at high risk of developing a severe case of covid-19.

Pfizer also announced that its antiviral treatment must remain effective against omicron. This new highly transmissible variant has led to an increase in cases in the United States, as in many other countries around the world.

