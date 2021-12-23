Grêmio says it is not trying to hire striker Mauro Zárate. However, several information indicate that the tricolor is indeed interested in this player.

For example, the website Olé and the president of América-MG said that there is an interest from the tricolor gaúcho in relation to the attacker. However, how much would this athlete receive if he came to play in the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul?

Well, while playing for América-MG, striker Zárate received R$ 300 thousand. However, to renew, the athlete asked for a very considerable raise. The increase made the salary requested by the athlete basically double, going to R$ 600 thousand.

There is speculation that this amount could be even higher for clubs that want to trade with the athlete now. According to what has been speculated, he demands 150 thousand dollars (R$ 910 thousand at the current price) to close any club. In other words, the R$ 600 thousand would be a special price for América-MG, as it would remain in the club.

Grêmio suffers from fireworks and provocations before playing with Corinthians

It is quite possible that Grêmio made contact with the athlete and stopped at the amount requested by the player. Paying R$ 900 thousand is completely unfeasible for Grêmio being in Serie B. And it probably wouldn’t be a good investment for Serie A.

How much would Zárate ask to play in Grêmio?

What made the hiring of Zárate likely by Grêmio was Vagner Mancini’s good relationship with the athlete. However, the amounts requested by the player are unfeasible for South American clubs that do not have great investment power.

In other words, only Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras could afford the amount requested by Zárate. But, these clubs have no interest. So, if he wants to continue in Brazil, he will need to lower the order, or the viable path that will remain will be the MLS.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Mourão Panda / América-MG