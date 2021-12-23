Huawei P50 Pocket released with Snapdragon 888, folding display and more; check out

In a special event held this Thursday morning (23), Huawei presented to the world its first foldable smartphone that follows the flip format. Known as the Huawei P50 Pocket, the new device seeks to deliver good specs and an attractive design.
Huawei’s main focus in its marketing campaign is the design of the P50 Pocket, and the brand explains that it has developed a new hinge format that prevents small gaps from being visible when the smartphone is completely closed.
Featuring premium construction and a glass finish, the Huawei P50 Pocket comes out of the box with 6.9-inch indoor main screen. This display has an aspect ratio of 21:9, resolution of 2790x1188p, supports content at 120 Hz and features a hole for the selfie camera.
The external display is only 1 inch long and serves as a complement for the user to check the time, date or notifications.
Huawei has developed a series of widgets for the main proprietary apps, and third-party developers will also be able to take advantage of the novelty to make their apps adapt to the small display.
Rumors
16 ten
Android
14 ten
cameras
Talking a little more about the Huawei P50 Pocket cameras, the main sensor brings 40 MP resolution and its lens is equivalent to 26mm. For outdoor photos, the device has a 13 MP wide-angle sensor (f/2.2).
Finally, there’s a third Ultra camera with 32 MP (f/1.8) that should work to deliver a wide spectrum of colors and enhance photos. For selfies, the front lens is 10 MP.
The device features night mode, supports video recording up to 8K and delivers a number of modes that use AI to improve capture.
technical specifications
As Huawei is still the target of US sanctions, the P50 Pocket was announced with Snapdragon 888 chipset with 4G only connection. The chipset is lined with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, plus 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.
To power the entire set, there is a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 40W wired fast charging. The operating system is HarmonyOS 2.0.
The collapsible measures 7.2 mm when unfolded, 15.2 mm when folded and weighs 190 grams.
Huawei P50 Pocket
- 6.9 inch OLED screen with 2790 x 1188 resolution p and 120 Hz rating
- 1 inch external display
- Snapdragon 888 platform
- 8GB or 12GB of RAM
- 256GB or 512GB of internal storage
- 10 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 40 MP sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor
- Ultra lens with 32 MP sensor
- Connecting only 4G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band WiFi
- 4,000 mAh battery with 40W charging
- HarmonyOS 2.0 as operating system
Price and availability
Announced in black, white and gold, the Huawei P50 Pocket can now be ordered in China, but there is no forecast for sales in the rest of the world. Check prices:
- 8GB + 256GB – 8988 Yuan (~R$ 7,978)
- 12GB 512GB – 10,988 Yuan (~R$ 9,754)
What do you think of the new Huawei P50 Pocket? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.