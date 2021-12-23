Huawei P50 Pocket released with Snapdragon 888, folding display and more; check out

In a special event held this Thursday morning (23), Huawei presented to the world its first foldable smartphone that follows the flip format. Known as the Huawei P50 Pocket, the new device seeks to deliver good specs and an attractive design.

Huawei’s main focus in its marketing campaign is the design of the P50 Pocket, and the brand explains that it has developed a new hinge format that prevents small gaps from being visible when the smartphone is completely closed.

Featuring premium construction and a glass finish, the Huawei P50 Pocket comes out of the box with 6.9-inch indoor main screen. This display has an aspect ratio of 21:9, resolution of 2790x1188p, supports content at 120 Hz and features a hole for the selfie camera.

The external display is only 1 inch long and serves as a complement for the user to check the time, date or notifications.