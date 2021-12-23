Ibope do Fantástico this year will be the smallest since its debut in 1973

It’s not just “Jornal Nacional” that is losing public and had its lowest average of bope in 2021. “Fantástico” goes the same way.

Released on Aug. 5, 1973, as “Fantastic: O Show da Vida”, it has never lost its ratings lead in 48 years on the air. And this year, it won’t be different. He remains an isolated leader.

The problem is that its 2021 ibope average is at its lowest historically since its debut. Anyway, leader, but each time with less slack than there was in the previous year.

A survey based on consolidated national data, measured by Kantar Media (and obtained by the column with exclusivity), show that Globo’s Sunday magazine will end the year with an average of 18.4 points and 30% of “share”.

In points, that’s one-tenth less than last year — so far the worst in history.

Yes, an edit is still missing, but it can no longer significantly change the result. In addition, December is historically the month with the lowest audiences (for everyone), as there are fewer TV sets turned on.

Is there a mathematical possibility? Yes, as with any measurable phenomenon. But the chances are remote even of equaling the worst result so far, which was last year.

Each ibope point on the country’s average is worth about 268.5 thousand households.

As a comparison, “Sunday Espetacular” now has about half of the audience and share of “Fantástico” in the country (14.1% and 8.4 points).

Twenty years ago, at the beginning of the century, “Fantástico” scored 30.1 points on the PNT (National Television Panel) and 47.1% of “share” (that is, almost half of the TVs connected in Brazil tuned to the Sunday of the Globe). Today there are 30% of them.

In that same year (2001), Record at that time scored 5.4 points and 8.4% of “share”.

Greater São Paulo too

In Greater São Paulo, the main market and “compass” for national advertising, the program also had the worst results of its journey in nearly five decades.

It ends the year with 20.1 points and 31.4% of “share” —also a tenth of a point less than last year—, against an impressive 34.3 points and 49.2% of “share” that it registered in 2001. In other words, in São Paulo, the attraction was also tuned by almost half of the TVs on (49.2%) twenty years ago.

Each point in São Paulo is worth around 76,500 households.

See Fantástico’s audience year after year since 2001

year, points and share

2001 – 30.1 points and 47.1%

2002 – 33.2 points and 53.9%

2003 – 35.6 and 57.8%

2004 – 34.8 and 56.6%

2005 – 32.6 and 51.3%

2006 – 30.8 and 49.2%

2007 – 27.7 and 45.6%

2008 – 26.6 and 43.0%

2009 – 24.6 and 40.1%

2010 – 23.1 and 38.8%

2011 – 22.3 and 37.8%

2012 – 22.2 and 38.9%

2013 – 20.5 and 35.9%

2014 – 19.9 and 34.2%

2015 – 20.2 and 34.3%

2016 – 21.1 and 34.1%

2017 – 21.8 and 35.3%

2018 – 21.8 and 35.7%

2019 – 19.4 and 32.4%

2020 – 18.5 and 30%

2021* – 18.4 and 30.9%

Source: Kantar Ibope data obtained by the column by third parties; by contract, Kantar cannot release them to the press

*2021 to 12/19

