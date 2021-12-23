Ibovespa drops amid warm session abroad By Reuters

2/2



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index fell this Wednesday, on a day without major catalysts for global stock markets, given the proximity of the year-end holidays and after firm gains the day before.

Investors remain attentive to any news about the Ômicron variant, amid the adoption by European countries of tougher measures to contain the advance of Covid-19.

At 10:54, the fell 0.54%, to 104,926.21 points. The financial volume, which has been below the recent average in recent days, was 2.7 billion reais.

Vale was the main negative contributor to the index, while BRF (SA:) was at the opposite end.

The Ibovespa opened stable, but threatened to decline by mid-morning. The move occurred in the wake of macroeconomic data in the United States, while the index is still dominated by volatility due to low liquidity.

The US Gross Domestic Product grew at an annualized rate of 2.3%, the US Commerce Department reported in its third reading of GDP growth for the months of July to September, against an estimate of 2.1% in a Reuters poll. , no review. The US PCE price index was also released, which grew 5.3% in the third quarter.

US stock futures traded slightly lower, while European stocks had no clear direction.

In Brazil, the 2022 Budget was approved at the end of Tuesday in Congress. The text, which was for presidential approval, allocates 4.9 billion reais to the electoral fund and a reserve of 1.7 billion reais for the readjustment of police officers, in addition to setting the minimum wage at 1,210 reais.

The Market also digests data released by the Central Bank. Brazil’s current account deficit was 6.522 billion dollars in November, worse than the 6.3 billion deficit expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. Direct investments in the country reached 4.588 billion dollars, against an expectation of 3.8 billion dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) fell 1.2%, after the fall in Dalian futures, due to concerns about restrictions linked to Covid-19 in China and the proximity of the low season for construction activity in that country. CSN ON (SA:) yielded 1%, USIMINAS PN (SA:) dropped 2.3% and GERDAU PN (SA:) dropped 2%.

– HAPVIDA ON (SA:) dropped 2.8%, after saying that the accident rate in the fourth quarter may be impacted by a “significant” increase in care for patients with “typical symptoms of viruses” in recent weeks. Industry peers, QUALICORP ON (SA:) yielded 3.7%, REDE D’OR ON dropped 3.1% and INTERMÉDICA ON dropped 2.1%.

– GRUPO NATURA ON (SA:) and CARREFOUR BRASIL ON (SA:), down 3.7% and 2.6%, respectively, and were among other bearish highlights.

– GETNET UNIT rose almost 11%, after announcing interest on equity of 298 million reais.

PETROBRAS PN (SA:) went up and ON operated close to stability, in the middle of the stable session of . PETRORIO ON rose 2.3%, after filing the declaration of commerciality for the Wahoo discovery and the development plan under an exclusive operating regime with the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

– ALLIAR, which is not listed on the Ibovespa, fell 6.2%, after the company’s controlling shareholders signed a contract for the sale of up to 62.4 million shares to the manager MAM Asset Management, for the value of 20.50 reais each.