Ibovespa futures rise slightly following overseas with lower fears about omicrons and inflation data on radar

After a very troubled start with fears about the omicron, the last session of the week for Ibovespa, Wall Street and most of the European markets should be calmer, with minors on the Covid-19 variant, although the transferability is seen as a factor of great concern.

At 9:12 am (Eastern time) on Thursday (23), the Ibovespa futures contract expiring in February 2022 rose 0.24% to 107,060 points. Dollar futures maturing in January 2022 traded down 0.29% to R$5.645.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advanced 1 basis point to 11.38%; DI for January 2025 drops 1 basis point to 10.39%; and the DI for January 2027 is stable at 10.34%.

This morning, the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) was released, which rose 0.78% in December compared to November. As a result, 2021 ended at 10.42%, the highest accumulated in the year since 2015 (10.71%).

Considered a preview of official inflation, however, the indicator came practically in line with what was expected by economists consulted by Refinitive, up 0.8% compared to November, and 10.45% in the annual comparison.

On the domestic agenda, investors also followed the release of labor market data from Caged for November. The net balance of formal employment was positive at 324,112 jobs in November, compared to market forecast, according to Bloomberg consensus, of 216 thousand jobs created.

Also pay attention to US economic data to be released on this date. The PCE, the Fed’s favorite consumer price measure, will be unveiled at 10.30am. At the same time, requests for weekly unemployment benefits are also issued. Economists consulted by Refinitiv project 205,000 orders.

Most world markets traded slightly higher on Thursday morning, after the latest Covid-19 studies raised hopes that the global recovery could resist the spread of the new Ômicron variant. US consumer confidence and home sales have helped to bring back some of the optimism, as have studies indicating the new variant may be less likely to get patients to hospitals than the delta.

Researchers in Scotland and Imperial College London found signs of lower hospitalization rates among people with Ômicron. According to the publication, the risk of hospital admission for patients with the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 is 40% to 45% lower than patients with the Delta variant.

The new data add to a study showing that South Africans are 70% less likely to develop serious illness and 80% less likely to be hospitalized if they contract Ômicron.

In addition, a new anti Covid-19 pill developed by Pfizer has been cleared for emergency use in the US. AstraZeneca and Novavax said that their vaccines offer protection against the new strain.

Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3)

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) informed that it has completed the sale of its entire stake in 12 onshore exploration and production fields, called Polo Remanso, located in the state of Bahia, to Petro Recôncavo (RECV3).

After compliance with the conditions precedent, the operation was concluded with the payment of US$ 7.3 million to the state-owned company, with the adjustments provided for in the contract. The amount received at closing is added to the amount of US$ 4 million paid to Petrobras upon signing the sales contract.

The company will still receive US$ 5 million one year after the closing of the operation, an amount to be corrected based on the conditions established in the contract.

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) also presented this Wednesday (22) to the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) the review of the Integrated Development Plan (PD) for the Tupi Shared Deposit and the Iracema Area.

In this review, the Tupi Consortium proposes new investments to increase production and, consequently, maximize the generation of value in this field in the long term.

In addition, Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) informed that its Board of Directors approved the allocation of BRL 270 million that will be used throughout 2022 in the social program for access to cooking gas cylinders (liquefied petroleum gas – LPG) to families in vulnerable situations.

The amount is complementary to the R$30 million allocated in 2021, totaling R$300 million by the end of 2022.

Gerdau (GGBR4), Gerdau Metallurgy (GOAU4) and Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Gerdau (GGBR4) informed that the company, Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) and Seiva received payment of R$ 1.062 billion in losses with a loan from Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6).

The lawsuit is in the 14th Civil Court of the Judicial District of Rio de Janeiro.

The companies were authorized, on 10/18/2021, to raise the amount of R$ 422 million, considered “uncontroversial” by Eletrobras itself, which occurred on 10/29/2021;

On 10/28/2021, the companies presented guarantee insurance in the amount of R$ 1.049 billion, having been accepted by the Judiciary Branch and granted the withdrawal of the judicial deposit of equivalent value on 11/30/2021.

American (AMER3)

Americanas (AMER3) approved the distribution of interest as remuneration on equity (JCP), in proportion to its participation in the capital stock, in the total gross amount of R$ 550.6 million, which represents a gross amount of R $0.61303854 for each common share.

The company also approved a capital increase of a maximum of R$468 million.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

