Ibovespa takes off from Wall Street and closes slightly lower with the caution of the local investor; dollar falls 1.2%

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

The Ibovespa ended the penultimate trading session before Christmas on a low. Although far from the lows of the day, the Brazilian stock exchange took off again from foreign markets, where indices rose again. The opposite behavior abroad, according to analysts, is related to a feeling of caution about the internal market, even with the weak agenda of indicators and the Congress entering into recess.

For César Mikail, variable income manager at Western Asset, the Stock Exchange continues to be harmed by redemptions in funds from equity, with the local investor having a lower appetite for risk in the face of higher interest rates. “At the same time, you don’t have a marginal buyer, as foreigners are a bit ‘on the side’”, says Mikail.

In addition, with a low trading volume, the market ends up moving according to the decisions of a few investors, who are more cautious at the end of the year, reducing the chances of a rally. “No one is increasing risk today,” says Mikail, citing investor fears about fiscal risks, high inflation and double-digit interest rates next year, which will increase the attractiveness of fixed income, even with the stock market discounted.

Outside, the market that started the week shaken by the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, had its second consecutive day of recovery. In recent days, Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Korea have returned to adopting blockades and restrictions, but in the United States, President Joe Biden ruled out the possibility of new ones. lockdowns.

At the time, Biden also stated that there is still a chance of reaching an agreement so that his economic plan, entitled Build Back Better, will be approved in Congress, even if it is less than the US$ 2 trillion foreseen currently.

The 2022 Union Budget, approved yesterday in Congress and pending presidential sanction, also added an extra dose of caution to investors on the Brazilian stock exchange, regarding fiscal risks.

The minimum wage expected to be in effect from January 1, 2022 is R$1,210. The Auxílio Brasil program, which replaces Bolsa Família, will have R$89 billion. The electoral fund will distribute R$4.9 billion. The area of ​​Health will have more than R$ 147 billion and Education, more than R$ 113 billion. Deputies approved the matter with 358 votes to 97; the senators, with 51 votes to 20.

“After the extension of the spending ceiling and the non-payment of court orders, the 2022 Budget looks credible, but it will not be executed without challenges”, XP analysts said in a report.

The Ibovespa closed down 0.24%, at 105,243 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 18.39 billion. The Ibovespa futures for February 2022 was down 0.08%, to 106,565 points, in the last trades of the day.

The commercial dollar closed at a low of 1.24%, at R$5.667 on purchase and R$5.668 on sale, the biggest low percentage in two weeks. The dollar futures, in the contract maturing in January, fell 1.5%, to R$ 5.668 near the closing.

The milder scenario abroad was decisive for the dollar to deepen its declines here, as well as the lower liquidity typical of the end of the year, which intensified the movements.

In the extended session of the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 dropped three basis points, to 11.37%; DI for January 2025 retreated two basis points to 10.40%; and the DI for January 2027 dropped one basis point, to 10.34%.

In the United States, stock exchanges were also boosted by third quarter GDP, which was revised from 2.1% to 2.3%. It is one more fact that corroborates the position more hawkish of the American Central Bank (Federal Reserve). The monetary authority is preparing to end the government bond purchase program by March of next year and make three upward adjustments to the basic interest rate still in 2022.

The Dow Jones closed up 0.74% at 35,753 points; The S&P 500 advanced 1.02% to 4,696 points; and the Nasdaq technology exchange closed up 1.18% at 15,521 points.

In Europe, the main indicator was the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United Kingdom, which grew 1.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous one, according to the final reading of the data, growing a little less than expected.

Even so, and even with the restrictions due to the advance of the omicron variant, the European stock exchanges also had a day of recovery: the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.92%.

Oil prices also firmed into positive territory: Brent’s barrel for February rose 1.77% to $75.29; and the WTI for February increased 2.31%, to US$ 72.76.

