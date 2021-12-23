Ibovespa trades between gains and losses with investors’ attention to inflation data; Scholarships abroad are on the rise again

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

Ibovespa trades between gains and losses in the last trading session before Christmas. Tomorrow there will be no trading on the B3 or on the New York Stock Exchanges and this Thursday’s session should be of low financial volume. Yesterday, the turnover was almost half of what is traded on an “ordinary” day, which could also increase the index’s volatility.

The most expected indicator of the week came out this morning: the Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of December, which had a monthly variation of 0.78%. Inflation slowed down compared to November (when the IPCA rose 1.17%), but ended the year at 10.42%, the biggest annual advance since 2015.

“The IPCA slows down from November to December, but it spreads over more items and you see the most pressured part of services, which is bad. The market thought that the peak of inflation would come in the middle of the year and would decelerate, which did not happen. Carrying the index at this level for next year is not good”, says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

Still on the domestic agenda, investors followed the release of labor market data from Caged for November. The net balance of formal employment was positive at 324,112 jobs in November, compared to market forecasts, according to consensus Bloomberg, creating 216 thousand vacancies.

At 10:20 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded in a slight drop of 0.05%, to 105,192 points. The Ibovespa maturing in February 2022 fell 0.3% to 106,475 points.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.14%, to R$ 5.659 in the purchase and R$ 5.660 in the sale. Dollar futures maturing in January 2022 traded up 0.12% to R$5.669.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advanced 12 basis points to 11.49%; DI for January 2025 was up 12 basis points to 10.52%; and the DI for January 2027 up seven basis points at 10.41%.

Also pay attention to economic data in the United States. The price index of consumer spending (PCE) rose 0.6% in November on a monthly comparison and 5.7% on an annual basis, according to data published on Thursday (23) by the Department of Business. The core rose above expectations.

The numbers of jobless claims in the country, on the other hand, remained stable at 205,000 in the week ended December 18, in line with the forecast by economists consulted by the Refinitive.

Futures indices in New York are back to trading higher. Dow Jones futures rose 0.36%; the S&P 500 futures rose 0.35%; and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.27%.

Most world markets traded slightly higher on Thursday morning, after the latest Covid-19 studies raised hopes that the global recovery could resist the spread of the new Ômicron variant. US consumer confidence and home sales have helped to bring back some of the optimism, as have studies indicating the new variant may be less likely to get patients to hospitals than the delta.

In Europe, stock exchanges also operate on the rise. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index, which groups companies from 17 European countries, advanced 0.59%.

Researchers in Scotland and Imperial College London found signs of lower hospitalization rates among people with Ômicron. According to the publication, the risk of hospital admission for patients with the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 is 40% to 45% lower than patients with the Delta variant.

The new data add to a study showing that South Africans are 70% less likely to develop serious illness and 80% less likely to be hospitalized if they contract Ômicron.

In addition, a new anti Covid-19 pill developed by Pfizer has been cleared for emergency use in the US. AstraZeneca and Novavax said that their vaccines offer protection against the new strain.

In the segment of commodities, the price of oil rises again on the international market. Brent barrel advanced 0.49%, to US$ 75.66; that of WTI rises 0.65%, to US$ 73.23.

Corporate Radar

Minerva (BEEF3)

Minerva (BEEF3) announced, this Thursday (23), the conclusion of the process of constitution of the Joint Venture (JV) with Amyris, with the aim of developing molecules for the sustainable production and distribution of animal protein around the world .

The process of developing molecules via fermentation is one of the most advanced and efficient alternatives in the search for a food production model with less impact on the carbon chain, thus contributing to the sustainability of the planet, said the company.

Minerva, in addition to the initial investment of US$ 5 million (60% of the joint venture’s total capital), will make its distribution channels and market access available and develop the entire JV’s go-to-market strategy. The expectation is that the first initiative of this partnership will be ready to be commercialized in the year 2022.

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3)

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) informed that it has completed the sale of its entire stake in 12 onshore exploration and production fields, called Polo Remanso, located in the state of Bahia, to Petro Recôncavo (RECV3).

After compliance with the conditions precedent, the operation was concluded with the payment of US$ 7.3 million to the state-owned company, with the adjustments provided for in the contract. The amount received at closing is added to the amount of US$ 4 million paid to Petrobras upon signing the sales contract.

The company will still receive US$ 5 million one year after the closing of the operation, an amount to be corrected based on the conditions established in the contract.

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) also presented this Wednesday (22) to the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) the review of the Integrated Development Plan (PD) for the Tupi Shared Deposit and the Iracema Area.

In this review, the Tupi Consortium proposes new investments to increase production and, consequently, maximize the generation of value in this field in the long term.

In addition, Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) informed that its Board of Directors approved the allocation of BRL 270 million that will be used throughout 2022 in the social program for access to cooking gas cylinders (liquefied petroleum gas – LPG) to families in vulnerable situations.

The amount is complementary to the R$30 million allocated in 2021, totaling R$300 million by the end of 2022.

Gerdau (GGBR4), Gerdau Metallurgy (GOAU4) and Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Gerdau (GGBR4) informed that the company, Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) and Seiva received payment of R$ 1.062 billion in losses with a loan from Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6).

The lawsuit is in the 14th Civil Court of the Judicial District of Rio de Janeiro.

The companies were authorized, on 10/18/2021, to raise the amount of R$ 422 million, considered “uncontroversial” by Eletrobras itself, which occurred on 10/29/2021;

On 10/28/2021, the companies presented guarantee insurance in the amount of R$ 1.049 billion, having been accepted by the Judiciary Branch and granted the withdrawal of the judicial deposit of equivalent value on 11/30/2021.

American (AMER3)

Americanas (AMER3) approved the distribution of interest as remuneration on equity (JCP), in proportion to its participation in the capital stock, in the total gross amount of R$ 550.6 million, which represents a gross amount of R $0.61303854 for each common share.

The company also approved a capital increase of a maximum of R$468 million.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

