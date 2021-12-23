Ícaro Silva passes 1 million followers after detonating Tiago Leifert

Ícaro Silva has grown a lot in number of followers on Instagram after the reply message to Tiago Leifert, which was published yesterday on the social network. The actor broke the 1 million followers mark and just posting the letter to Leifert was liked by more than 450,000 people.

For comparison purposes, Leifert, with more than 7.5 million followers on the social network, had around 610,000 likes in his criticism of Icarus. Many famous people supported Joseph’s interpreter’s message in “Secret Truths 2” such as Thelma Assis, Babu Santana and Jessica Ellen.

The actor was already growing in number of admirers on Instagram, but in recent days, especially from yesterday to today, the profile had a boom. He gained about 100,000 followers in one day.

Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert exchanged criticism on social media because of the ‘BBB’ Image: Reproduction

understand the crap

Ícaro Silva was speculated as one of the participants for “BBB 22”, but the actor denied that he will be in the program and detonated the format that has been shown for almost 20 years by TV Globo.

Faced with the repercussions and the wave of cancellation against Ícaro, Leifert joined the fray by defending the program he led for five years.

“Thinking that what you do is superior is not based on facts, it’s really arrogance. No metric can support what you’ve written: neither audience, revenue, repercussion, relevance, etc. Only your personal taste is on your side on this one, but it’s not personal when you write it on the social network,” Leifert said.

Not only did we not harm you, we probably paid your salary in that last aê (sic)!. — James Leifert.

After the presenter’s letter, Ícaro returned to social media and published a social review: “You’ll probably never understand this, but for a black person who wants to be featured, hired or employed, he needs to be really excellent.

So there’s no way you’re paying my salary, James — Icaro Silva.

“If it weren’t for my talent, my history, my trajectory, a daily p*** fight and this pretty face, I don’t even think I would be alive”, completed the Globo actor.