“If you’re not happy, you should leave”, says Guardiola of Ferran Torres | english football

– I wish my players happiness. If you are not happy, you must leave. We are not a club where presidents and CEOs say no, you have to stay. Players and clubs have to agree, this is business. But if the player wants to leave, he will – said the coach.

The hiring of Torres was a request by Guardiola. He arrived at the club in July and played in 43 official matches, scoring 16 goals. For the Spanish team, the attacking midfielder has played 22 times and scored 12 goals.

At this Thursday’s press conference, Guardiola was also questioning about the growth of Covid-19 cases in England. On Thursday, the league announced the cancellation of the match between Liverpool and Leeds. According to the Leeds statement, five new cases of Covid-19 infection in Leeds, among players and club officials. Last week, 90 cases were confirmed among players and employees of the 20 clubs.

There is an expectation that a meeting will take place this Thursday between coaches and players from the Premier League to discuss the realization of the competition amid several outbreaks of Covid-19 in clubs. The City coach said he will support the decision of the League’s leaders.