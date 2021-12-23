images reveal an unprecedented region

Game Informer has exclusively released five new Horizon Forbidden West images. The captures are part of the 12-page content of his digital magazine and reveal an unprecedented region in Aloy’s next adventure: Daunt, described as a “gorge at the eastern end of Sundom (Carja territory)”.

According to the vehicle, this location is the protagonist’s last stop before heading to the Forbidden West and players will be introduced to a new game mechanic. The territory will have a tavern with lots of fun and an open market full of people. Check out:

Game Informer also revealed that the Burrower machine will be one of the main enemies in the region. In the recon category, she is able to create an underground tunnel and respawn in unexpected places. In addition, it emits a high-pitched sound to call allies and stun enemies when it senses danger.

The machine is comparable to otters or weasels, according to director Mathijs de Jonge.

We wanted to add even more character and locomotion to the machines in Horizon Forbidden West, so Burrowers are very similar to otters or weasels: flexible, fast and very fierce!

Horizon Forbidden West will arrive on February 18th on PS4 and PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West can be 96GB on PS5

According to the PlayStation Game Size profile, the PlayStation 5 version of the sequel can weigh about 96GB of the next-gen console’s SSD — that’s without the addition of the day one patch. Know more!