In an interview, AMD executive says the company “is in full swing” for CES 2022

THE CES 2022 is coming and among the giants of the hardware industry who will make presentations on the day January 4th, a OMG is one of them. Recent rumors, coming from different leakers, give us a good idea of ​​what to expect between CPU, APUs and GPUs. THE AMD CTO, Mark Papermaster, gave a straw of what to expect from the presentation of the company led by Lisa Su.

In an interview with Forbes, AMD’s CTO doesn’t hide his excitement about the event in January with the new product announcements and said that AMD “is in full swing”. “We are very excited about CES in January […] We couldn’t be more excited about the new generation of products. We can’t reveal too much right now, but stay tuned. We’re not taking our foot off the gas. We are in full swing,” says Papermaster.

AMD’s CTO says the company’s new generation of products will “deliver phenomenal experiences”. “We expect our customers to have high expectations about upcoming AMD releases and we’re working hard to meet that expectation with Zen 4,” said Mark. According to him, AMD’s presentation is not yet expected to fully focus on what the next generation of Zen microarchitecture is capable of doing, it should be done over the course of the year.

What to expect from AMD at CES 2022?

While the company itself does not reveal what it has up its sleeves, rumors point to an interesting diversity of products. AMD to introduce the new generation of Ryzen 6000 APUs for Laptops. These APUs should be equipped with Zen 3 and RDNA 2 cores. Furthermore, the first CPUs with 3D V-cache should show their faces in AMD’s presentation.



Regarding GPUs, there is the possibility of new input video cards still based on RDNA 2 be presented. Recent rumors point to possible GPUs with Navi 24 chip, Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400, boards to fight the possible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (and 3050 Ti), in addition to the first Intel Arc entry-level graphics cards.

As AMD’s CTO himself has hinted, the next architecture for Ryzen processors, Zen 4, should be introduced, but the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs are expected to get more details later this year. There is a chance that AMD will unveil new roadmaps for all of its products, mainly because of the raw material shortage problem plaguing the entire industry.

Via: WCCFtech Source: Forbes