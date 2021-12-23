In Chile, new winds to the left – 12/22/2021 – Maria Hermínia Tavares

Gabriel Boric’s speech, as soon as the polls turned him into Chile’s 66th president, is much more than a fine piece of political rhetoric. It brings a complete and coherent menu of commitments from a left in tune with the world. Furthermore, it is unprecedented in these parts, given the way it unites, on an equal footing, the defense of the environment, the recognition of rights of identity groups and the promise of social protection policies that have always characterized social democracy.

At 35 years old, the young president-elect was very clear when he spoke of a green Chile in the face of threats posed by the climate crisis; the political role of women and their right to their own bodies; combating violence and discrimination against minorities; the appreciation for the cultural richness of the original peoples, the commitment to guaranteeing human rights; and the importance of citizen security and the fight against drug trafficking.

It pointed towards structural change based on growth and reform of universal social policies that underpin any welfare system worthy of the name — public health and education, universal and equitable pensions. It made a commitment to fiscal responsibility, without which, Brazilians are well aware, advances are unraveled at the first shock to the economy.

He also affirmed the conviction that, in representative democracy, the elected cannot fail to “govern with their feet in the street” and dialogue with organized society. Finally, recognizing that the scale of the proposed transformation requires political convergence, it declared itself ready to interact with its adversaries.

“If the campaign [eleitoral] it must always be in poetry, the government is inevitably in prose,” noted Chilean political analyst Patricio Navia, anticipating the difficulties Boric will face in translating his ideas into concrete initiatives. government stable majorities in order to turn the social energy that in recent years has taken the streets of Santiago into a transforming force of institutions, under democratic rules.

But already Boric’s victory shows that another left is possible: committed to climate justice, respect for the rights of all, starting with the different, with redistributive social policies anchored on fiscal moderation, with the search for consensus and consideration for political positions of others.

I go on vacation for two weeks, hoping that the winds of renewal will also blow here in 2022.