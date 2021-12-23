In Procon’s sights, Facily is the new Brazilian unicorn | startups

The list of Brazilian unicorns gained another member. In the crosshairs of Procon due to the excessive number of complaints from consumers, group-buying startup Facily has just been valued at more than US$1.1 billion in the extension of the Series D round.

The US$ 135 million investment — which succeeds the US$ 250 million raised in November — was led by Goodwater and Prosus, with participation from Rise Capital, Emerging Variant, Tru Arrow, Spruce House, JS Capital, S7, Quona, Citius and Conviviality Ventures.

Like Chinese giants such as Alibaba, WeChat and Pinduoduo, who are also exploring the social commerce model, Facily was a pioneer in exploring the bargaining power of collective buying in Latin America. “We are the only company outside of China that has managed to make this social commerce model work,” says Diego Dzodan, co-founder and CEO of Facily. “Our foundation is sharing. Which allows us to reach the lowest prices in the market.”

1 of 1 Diego Dzodan, CEO and co-founder of Facily — Photo: Murillo Constantino/publicity Diego Dzodan, CEO and co-founder of Facily — Photo: Murillo Constantino/publicity

Unlike competitors focused on service, such as Peixe Urbano, the startup works with an engagement model based on social networks and messaging applications. In order for the product to be purchased, the group must reach a minimum number of orders. Therefore, those who want to buy make an effort to engage other consumers and ensure a low price.

Present in just nine cities in Brazil, and still without international operation, the startup already has a portfolio of 12 thousand sellers and has registered 15 million downloads of its application, of which 10 million are active users. Until October, there were 7 million orders registered on the platform — an increase of 46x compared to January. The product categories range from fresh food, such as fruits and vegetables, to electronics and decoration, passing through clothing.

Facily’s growth did not come without pain, a lot of dissatisfaction and a serious image problem. Facily was the record holder of complaints to Procon in 2021, with more than 60 thousand complaints throughout the year, showed a report by Fantástico. The problems range from poor signaling about the delivery of products — there is no shipping, the consumer needs to withdraw the purchase at distribution points —, non-refunds for purchases that were not delivered and even orders with damaged or expired items.

Last month, the company signed an agreement with Procon, committing to indemnify damaged customers, reduce the number of complaints by 80% and create a fund of R$ 250 million to repair damages to consumers and improve customer service. .

Improving the bad customer experience is one of Facily’s goals. The new round will allow investments in the logistics area, in addition to strengthening the company’s expansion plans in 2022, which aims at growth in other regions of the country before internationalization.

With aggressive discounts, the startup mainly attracted users with low family income, but this does not prevent Facily from seeking other publics of individuals or even small entrepreneurs going forward. “Since we offer the lowest prices in the market, during the pandemic many people who lost income and suffered from inflation joined the platform. But our main focus is to be an e-commerce reference for everyone”, says the CEO.