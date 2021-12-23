in revenge, monkeys kill 250 dogs, attack children and panic the community

Attacks are taking place in the village of Beed, India; primates toss dogs from high places like trees and buildings

In the village of Beed, India, a group of angry monkeys are killing dogs. According to the Indian newspaper News 18, about 250 dogs have been killed by primates.

They started killing puppies in the area, throwing them from the tops of trees or buildings. They lie in wait for the dogs, surround them and lead them to high places and then throw them.

After almost all the dogs in the village were killed by the monkeys, the primates started to attack small children, trying to do the same with them, which is causing panic in the population of the region.

Motivation would be “revenge”

According to villagers, the situation began when some dogs killed a baby monkey approximately a month ago.

The forest department in the region was called upon to capture the monkeys, but was unable to catch a single animal.

The villagers themselves tried to save the dogs, but the primates also started attacking humans, who fell from buildings and injured themselves.

Check out images of the attacks:

12-day-old baby torn from mother and killed by scarring

Another attack shocked the country on November 2o21. A 12-day-old baby died when he was ripped from his mother’s lap and bitten by a monkey in northern India.

According to the family, the woman was breastfeeding her child at home, in the city of Agra, when the animal entered and kidnapped the newborn.

The monkey left the baby, with a severe bite to the head, on a neighbor’s roof after being chased by locals.

The child was even taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.