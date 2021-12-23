In transition to Ronaldo, Cruzeiro “paralyzes” signings after a package of reinforcements | cruise

Cruzeiro started the first week of football under the management of Ronaldo Fenômeno. And an evaluation period for the new work team. Even for this reason, the market perceives a stoppage in the movement of Fox in a matter of advertisements. And it is not for nothing.

Ronaldo’s first days at the helm are considered to be a balance sheet and a set of routes for the transition from the previous football management to which the Phenomenon wants to implement. A decision has already been taken and made official. And directly influences this stoppage.

Who led the search for reinforcements, along with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, was Alexandre Mattos. It is precisely who will not work on the Cruzeiro de Ronaldo in 2022, which has already been announced. The Phenomenon justified the decision for wanting work and management autonomy in football.

Paulo André has a great chance of occupying a position in Cruzeiro football. He even works behind the scenes. The club also evaluates the work of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the performance of the cast that finished the Series and even the signings made by Mattos.

Even because of this, negotiations that had been taking place have not yet had an announced outcome. This is the case of full-back/defender Danilo Avelar, with whom Cruzeiro had an advanced hit. And also from forward Dentinho. Interestingly, the forward is a person close to Phenomenon.

Ronaldo doesn’t want Alexandre Mattos as football director for Cruzeiro

Until last week, Cruzeiro was one of the most active in the transfer market, with nine athlete announcements: Jailson (goalkeeper); Para (side); Maicon and Sydney (backs); Filipe Machado, Fernando Neto and Pedro Castro (wheels); João Paulo (half) and forward Edu.

There is also defender Mateus Silva, who has an agreement underway with the club, but has not been made official. Fox seeks, or at least sought in the initial planning, a first steering wheel.