Ingrid loses her mother to Flavia and wages revenge · TV News

Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) will have yet another big disappointment with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) in “More Life, Better!”. The girl will suffer when she sees that her mother will be closer and closer to Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and will feel jealous. However, she won’t let it go and create a rivalry with the dancer. The heiress of Cosméticos Terrare will set up the boat to conquer Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The character’s family relationship will undergo another earthquake when the businesswoman reveals that she has lost a daughter, which will leave Ingrid extremely shaken. After hearing the report, the girl will be even more determined to impress Paula.

That’s why, in the chapter set to air on January 6th , she will decide to put on a mother’s outfit to pay a visit to the family business. When she gets there all “worked up” on being Paula’s lookalike as she’s always wanted, Ingrid will go crazy.

At this point in the plot, Flávia will have already started working for Paula and will have left her very impressed when she made a presentation of the company’s new product. Euphoric, the bride of Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will praise the employee. Ingrid will overhear the conversation and will be devastated as she will once again feel overlooked by her mother.

Later, the young woman will speculate that the false flight attendant is the daughter Paula should have had and didn’t have. She will give her new rival an “eye hole”. The teenager without vanity will be enchanted by Murilo, who is Flávia’s ex-peguete. She won’t be able to stop thinking about him.

She will try to get close to the musician because she will see and really like him, but also because she will see an opportunity to pay back the “mother thief”.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

