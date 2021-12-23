INSS ceiling for 2022 goes from R$7 thousand; see who can

Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) are awaiting from the Federal Government the definition of the readjustment of their benefits for 2022. This is because the allowances are corrected according to the new value of the minimum wage.

The national floor is readjusted according to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which indicates the inflation rate for the year. According to the Macrofiscal Bulletin of the Ministry of Economy, this year’s inflation will be 10.04%.

INSS ceiling for 2022

If the percentage mentioned is used to define the value of the minimum wage in 2022, the basic INSS benefits will increase from R$1,100 to R$1,210.44. The local authority cannot grant an allowance with a value lower than the national floor in force.

Likewise, if the expected rate of inflation is quoted, the ceiling on pensions of the INSS will go from R$6,433.57 to R$7,079.50 next year. The correction theoretically serves so that the Institute’s policyholders maintain the same spending pattern.

It is noteworthy that there have been no real gains in the minimum wage since 2018, therefore, additional amounts are not transferred to beneficiaries of the INSS. It turns out that since the beginning of the term of President Jair Bolsonaro, remuneration has only been readjusted according to inflation.

2022 INSS payment schedule

THE INSS has already released the payment schedule for next year, even though the new amounts have not yet been defined. IBGE shall publish official data for 2021 in January 2022.

The autarchy’s schedule is divided into two, the first being for policyholders who receive only one minimum wage, and the second for beneficiaries earning more than the national minimum wage.

In the first case, payments will start on January 24, 2022 and end on February 7 of the same year. In the second case, retirees and pensioners will receive the benefit from February 1st.

