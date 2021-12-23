Inter hits the hammer and sets a new coach for 2022, says journalist

Inter closed the hiring of coach Alexandre Cacique Medina, who had been at Talleres since 2019. The information is provided by Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo. Colorado beat San Lorenzo, who were also interested in the coach and even willing to pay a good salary.

Talleres is a club, in a way, rich. Its majority shareholder owned a club in Mexican football and for that reason he has money, he even offered 200 thousand dollars a month to Cacique Medina, who changed his mind and didn’t want to renew. So, Medina could earn around R$1.1 million a month and he didn’t.

Medina is expected to sign a two-year contract with Internacional. Thus, the People’s Club continues to bring in foreign coaches, starting with Eduardo Coudet, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, Diego Aguirre and now Cacique. The club must officially confirm within the next few hours.

Who is Chief Medina?

Alexander Jesús Medina Reobasco, known as Cacique Medina, is from Uruguay, 43 years old and used to play as a forward. He played for teams like Nacional, Arsenal de Sarandí and River Plate, among many others.

As a coach, he started at Nacional, in 2018 he coached the club’s professionals and since 2019 he was at Talleres. As a coach, he won the Apertura Tournament and the Intermediate Tournament, both in 2018 for the Nacional.