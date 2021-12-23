Inter Milan v Turin: know where to watch the Italian League game

This Wednesday, December 22, 2021, another live football match will take place between Internazionale and Turin for the Italian Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 2:30 pm (GMT).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Torino playing away from home, with the refereeing made by Marco Guida . The transmission will be carried out by the from Star+ and Fox Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Internazionale and Torino) already have their probable lineups.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Internationale x Turin, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by seeing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.

Inter Milan x Turin

The Milan team leads the competition and, with 43 points, is already the symbolic champion of the first round. Torino is in tenth with 25 points.

Technical sheet – Internazionale x Turin

Game Internationale x Turin Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 12/22/2021 at 2:30 pm Streaming Fox Sports and Star+ Objective 19th round (the last of the year and the first round) of the Italian Championship Stadium Giuseppe Meazza Place Milan-ITA Internazionale lineup Barella, Brozovic, Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni, Çalhanoğlu, Perisic, Lautaro Martínez, Dzeko and Dumfries. Turin lineup Pobega, Savic, Rodríguez, Praet, Pjaca, Sanabria, Bremer, Djidji, Lukic, Singo and Vojvoda. Modality italian championship Progress Finished

