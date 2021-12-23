Internacional moves forward to hire Marinho and negotiation models draws the attention of Colorado fans

Santos will not make it difficult for the player to leave the team from Rio Grande do Sul

The International sports board is negotiating the hiring of Marine for next season. Despite not having a technician defined for 2022, the board of directors of the team from Rio Grande do Sul contacted the saints expressed interest in the athlete. To hire the 2020 King of America, they want a debt reduction of BRL 4.9 million by hiring the attacker Edward Sasha.

During a meeting of the Deliberative Council of the São Paulo team, on the 14th, the president Andres Rueda, during the provision of quotas that have already been paid the value of BRL 4.1 million to the International in 2021 for the purchase of Sasha. The manager also clarified that the value of BRL 4.9 million which are missing is expected to be paid in 2022 in 11 installments.

According to information disclosed by the website ‘the tribune‘, The saints was willing to negotiate Marine with the team colorada with the reduction of this debt. However, the São Paulo board seeks to receive a cash value or the inclusion of another player from the International in the negotiation.

Also according to information on the website, negotiations with the athlete are internally seen as something in progress. Marine was hired by saints in 2019 during a transaction that resulted in the departure of David Braz to Guild. The striker has a contract with the Fish until December 2022.