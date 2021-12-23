Internal Revenue Service Requests Dismissal After Approval of Budget 2022, Which Includes Adjustment Only for Police Officers | São Paulo

According to the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco), this is a national movement, and it is estimated that 324 civil servants across the country have already handed in their positions until the last update of this article.

The Ministry of Economy informed that it will not manifest itself.

In the letter of resignation, delegates say that the Revenue had its budget reduced by 51.4%. The cuts, according to the document, mainly affect the administration of the units and the management of computerized solutions and there is a risk of not having resources to pay water and electricity bills.

The document also states that the cut in the revenue budget for 2022 is equivalent to the amount that was allocated to pay the increase for the Federal Police (PF), Federal Highway Police (PRF) and National Penitentiary Department (Depen) careers.

The approved budget foresees a value of R$1.7 billion for this purpose. According to the Ministry of Economy, the salary increase for the category is due to a “decision of the President of the Republic”.

“It is observed that the proposed budget cut amount is proportional to the amount allocated to the restructuring of the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, the National Penitentiary Department and the Ministry of Justice. With this we have the amounts that will be cut from the Federal Revenue of Brazil will be used to satisfy the adjustments agreed with the aforementioned careers, in a demonstration of absolute disrespect to the tax administration”, says the letter.

The servers also allege that the government failed to comply with a 2016 agreement for the payment of an efficiency bonus, in the amount of BRL 450 million, after the career restructuring.

Among those who left their positions in São Paulo are customs chiefs, who work in the clearance of goods at the Port of Santos and at airports. In Acre, the heads of the units at the Rio Branco police station, the provinces of Epitaciolândia, Assis Brasil and Cruzeiro do Sul are included in the group.

Sadi: Political and economic wings see error in readjustment only for police officers and fear pressure from other categories

Employees of the Central Bank also expressed this Wednesday, in a message sent to the institution’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, their dissatisfaction for having been “left out in negotiations with a view to a salary adjustment next year.”

“The negotiations for salary readjustments for certain categories of the public service caused us deep strangeness and indignation, jettisoning others, generating an evident asymmetry of treatment, and leaving out the servants of this House”, quotes the text.

Elsewhere, they emphasize that it is “important to bring to the attention of the Board that civil servants in general clearly and strongly express that it would be a very hard blow, a great disappointment, to be left out of this movement of salary recovery”.