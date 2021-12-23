International prepares proposal to remove Marinho do Santos

The ESPN Brazil report found that the Santos forward is one of the targets of the Colorado for the 2022 season

the attacker Marine, of saints, is one of the targets of International in the market. According to the report of the ESPN Brazil, the club from Rio Grande do Sul has been trying for a few days to hire the player and is now preparing an economic offer for the São Paulo team.

Initially, Inter worked with the possibility of an athlete exchange. midfielder’s name Patrick it was reported by the newspaper “Zero Hora”. The possibility, however, did not please Santos.

Another model studied by Inter was a possible debt reduction of approximately BRL 12 million that Santos still has for the purchase of the striker Edward Sasha, in 2020 – the player terminated with the Fish and went to the Atlético-MG.

Now, to finally try to advance in the negotiation, Inter is preparing an offer to hire the 31-year-old striker.

Marinho has a contract with Santos until December 2022. Featured in recent seasons, he had a drop in performance in 2021, although he closed the year well.

Recently, the president of Santos, Andres Rueda, spoke about Marinho’s situation, whom he called “star”. According to him, the attacker intends to act in the UAE.

“We have great conversations. Marine is Marine, is star, and star is star. We have to give a discount. He was clear with me, aware that he wants to make the nest egg, dream of playing in the UAE. He has in his head how much he wants to earn. If a good proposal comes up, it won’t be Rueda who will hinder his career“, he said to journalist Ademir Quintino.