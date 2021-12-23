IPCA-15 rises 0.78% in December and closes 2021 with a high of 10.42%, the biggest annual increase since 2015

The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) increased by 0.78% in December compared to November, recording a deceleration compared to the increase of 1.17% in the previous month. The data were released this Thursday (23) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

As a result, the IPCA-15 closed 2021 at 10.42%, the highest accumulated in the year since 2015 (10.71%). In December 2020, the IPCA-15 was 1.06%.

The IPCA-E, which is the quarterly accumulated IPCA-15, was 3.18% for the period from October to December.

Considered a preview of official inflation, the indicator came practically in line with expectations by economists consulted by Refinitive, up 0.8% compared to November, and 10.45% in the annual comparison.

Of the nine groups of products and services surveyed, seven increased in December. Only Health and Personal Care (-0.73%) and Education (0.00%) did not register an increase in the month.

The biggest impact (0.50 pp) and the biggest change (2.31%) came once again from Transport, which ended the year with an accumulated increase of 21.35%. Next, came Housing (0.90%) and Food and beverages (0.35%), which contributed with 0.15 pp and 0.07 pp, respectively. The other groups were between 0.15% of Communication and 1.19% of Articles of residence.

The result of the Transport group (2.31%) was mainly influenced by the rise in fuel prices (3.40%) and, in particular, gasoline (3.28%), which contributed with the greatest individual impact (0, 21 pp) in the index for the month. In addition, the prices of ethanol (4.54%) and diesel oil (2.22%) also rose, although the variations were lower than those of the previous month (7.08% and 8.23%, respectively) .

The prices of new (2.11%) and used cars (1.28%) continued to rise, contributing with a combined impact of around 0.09 pp on the December IPCA-15. Another highlight was airline tickets (10.07%), which rose again after the drop of -6.34% observed in November.

In the Housing group (0.90%), the biggest contribution came from electricity (0.96%), whose result was close to the previous month (0.93%). Since September, the Water Shortage banner has been in effect, which adds R$14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed. In addition, tariff readjustments were applied in: Brasília (3.81%), with a readjustment of 11.69%, effective since October 22; Porto Alegre (3.15%), with a 14.70% readjustment at one of the concessionaires, as of November 22; Goiânia (2.63%), with a readjustment of 16.37%, effective since October 22; and São Paulo (0.27%), with a 16.44% readjustment in one of the concessionaires, as of October 23rd.

Still in Housing, the positive variation in the water and sewage rate (0.89%) is a consequence of the readjustments of 9.86% in Rio de Janeiro (8.09%), in force since November 8, and of 9, 05% in Salvador (4.41%), effective since November 29th.

Piped gas (2.58%) also rose, due to increases of 6.90% in Rio de Janeiro (4.06%), applied from November 1st, and 17.64% in São Paulo (2 .28%), as of December 10th. Finally, it is worth mentioning the result of bottled gas (0.51%), whose prices rose for the 19th consecutive month, accumulating, in 2021, an increase of 38.07%.

The increase of 0.35% in Food and beverages is mainly due to food at home (0.46%). The largest individual contribution came from ground coffee (9.10%), which increased compared to November (4.91%). In addition, the prices of fruits (4.10%) and meats (0.90%) increased in December, after the decreases of the previous month (of -1.92% and -1.15%, respectively). It is also worth noting the increase in onion (19.40%), which had already risen 7.00% in November.

On the falling side, the highlights were tomato (-11.23%), long-life milk (-3.75%) and rice (-2.46%).

Eating out, in turn, changed by 0.08%. On the one hand, there was an increase of 1.62% in the sub-item meal. On the other hand, a 3.47% decline in the prices of the snack sub-item, which contributed to the second major negative impact (-0.06 pp) on the December IPCA-15.

The only group with a decline in December was Health and personal care (-0.73%). The negative change was due to personal care items (-3.34%), in particular perfume (-9.82%), skin care products (-8.70%) and makeup articles (-4 .71%).

With regard to regional indices, all surveyed areas increased in December. The greatest variation was registered in the metropolitan region of Salvador (1.13%), while the smallest result occurred in the metropolitan region of Belém (0.32%).

To calculate the IPCA-15, prices were collected from November 13th to December 13th, 2021 (reference) and compared with those in effect from October 14th to November 12th, 2021 (baseline). The indicator refers to families with income from 1 to 40 minimum wages and covers the metropolitan regions of Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte, Recife, São Paulo, Belém, Fortaleza, Salvador and Curitiba, in addition to Brasília and the municipality of Goiania. The methodology used is the same as the IPCA, the difference is in the price collection period and geographic coverage.

