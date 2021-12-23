Ipea reduces projections for high GDP in 2021 and 2022 – Small Companies Large Businesses

+



THE Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA) revised the growth forecast of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2021, from an increase of 4.8% to 4.5%. For 2022, the projection decreased from an increase of 1.8% to 1.1%. Previous estimates were released in September.

“The reduction in the forecast for this year took into account the economic activity indicators of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the third quarter and for October, which came in below expectations”, justified the IPEA in an overview note. da Conjuntura, quarterly analysis of the Brazilian economy published this Wednesday, 22.

The institute estimates that there was an improvement in economic activity in November, which would mitigate the negative effects of the performance of October in the aggregate of the last quarter of 2021.

The Ipea estimates that industrial production grew by 0.6% in November compared to October, and the volume of services provided increased by 0.4%. Retail trade sales would have risen by 0.3%, although in broad retail, which includes the activities of vehicles and construction material, the expectation is for a drop of 0.7%. As a result, the GDP Monitor, calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation with the same calculation methodology as the IBGE’s Quarterly National Accounts, would have an expansion of 0.4% in November compared to October, after the drop of 0.7% registered in the month previous.

The agency’s technicians point out that the manufacturing sector, particularly the transformation industry, continues to face restrictions on the supply side. The global disorganization of production chains still causes scarcity and higher prices for inputs, while the water crisis continues to pressure electricity prices.

“The consumption of goods, in turn, has been negatively affected by the increase in inflation, which continues to put pressure on household budgets. Reflecting this scenario, agents’ confidence has decreased in recent months. In addition to the general fall among businesspeople, confidence households also deteriorated. Our forecasts suggest, however, based on the indicators available so far, that the activity level in November should show growth, with the exception of expanded retail trade”, evaluates Ipea, in the Conjuntura Overview .

The institute forecasts a 0.1% increase in GDP in the fourth quarter of this year compared to the third quarter. The consequent cycle of stricter monetary tightening will have effects that will last for the following quarters, given the lag in the transmission mechanisms of monetary policy for economic activity”, justified the agency.

For the end of 2021, the biggest revision took place in the forecast for agriculture, which will end 2021 with a drop of 1.2%, compared to a previous forecast of growth of 1.2%. The difference is explained by the weather problems that affected the harvest, the worse performance in cattle production and the review of the sector’s growth in 2020 in the IBGE’s National Accounts, which strongly increased the basis of comparison for this year’s growth.

The projection for the industrial GDP increased from 5.4% to 4.9%, while that of the services sector was revised from 4.7% to 4.5%. In 2022, agriculture and livestock would grow by 2.8%, industry would be stagnant (0.0%), and services would have an increase of 1.3%. From the perspective of demand, the IPEA forecasts a 3.4% increase in consumption of families in 2021, followed by an increase of 1.3% in 2022. Government consumption would increase 1.9% this year, and then grow 1.7% next year.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF, a measure of investments in GDP) would have risen by 17.6% in 2021, but would remain practically stable next year (0.1%). Exports would grow in 2021 (6.8%) and 2022 (1.9%), as well as imports (12.3% in 2021 and 2.4% in 2022).

According to IPEA, the worsening in expectations for the 2022 GDP is due to the negative impact of the rise in inflation on the purchasing power of families and the need for a sharper rise in the interest rate, which already makes credit more expensive.

“On the other hand, Auxílio Brasil and the increase in the employed population can positively influence demand, which may also be stimulated by the expected increase in investments in infrastructure”, pondered the institute in a note. Forecasts for inflation in Brazil were also revised in relation to the latest projections, released in November.

The expectation for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021 rose from 9.8% to 10.0%, while for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) it rose from 10.1% to 10. two%. For 2022, the projections for the IPCA and the INPC were maintained at 4.9% and 4.6%, respectively.

“The maintenance of rates is based on the estimated accommodation of oil prices and other commodities, combined with the lower probability of intense weather effects and the projection of an increase in the Brazilian crop, which should result in less pressure on fuels, electricity and In a way, inflationary decompression is already perceived in some categories at the end of 2021, such as the announcement made by Petrobras of a reduction in the price of refineries.

However, there are risks that continue to be associated, externally, with the possibility of further increases in commodity prices and, internally, with the perception of weaknesses in fiscal policy, in addition to the electoral process, with effects that can trigger greater volatility in the foreign exchange market”, warned the Ipea researchers.

Ipea estimates that the basic interest rate, the Selic, will rise from 9.25% per year at the end of 2021 to 11.75% per year at the end of 2022. The projection for the exchange rate is that it will remain at R $5.71 at both the end of 2021 and 2022.

