Israel Begins Fourth-Dose Covid-19 Vaccination for Seniors

Israel is expected to begin launching a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine for people aged 60 and over, physicians and immunosuppressed, announced the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, following a recommendation by the country’s panel of coronavirus experts .

Those eligible for the fourth dose can receive it after at least four months after the third dose. In Israel, almost all vaccinated citizens received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

One of the members of the expert panel told Israeli radio late Tuesday that the decision to recommend a fourth dose was not an easy one.

“We still don’t have data on the level of immunity, as we had when we decided on the third dose, but on the other hand, there are really scary data in the rest of the world”, said Professor Galia Rahav.

“In a situation like this, if you don’t act immediately, you miss the train,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the recommendation and encouraged citizens to take the new dose as soon as possible. “Wonderful news, don’t waste time – get vaccinated,” he said in a statement.

Bennett also applauded Israel’s efforts to fight the virus so far, saying the country remains “at the forefront of the global effort to deal with the pandemic.”

“Israel citizens were the first in the world to receive the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and we continue to pioneer the fourth dose as well,” he said.

And so far, that’s what has happened. When it comes to Covid-19, it looks like Israel takes the lead and the rest of the world follows, with the country offering other nations a glimpse into the pandemic’s future for nearly a year.

Israel is at the forefront of launching vaccinations for adults and adolescents, pioneered a vaccine passport and, in recent months, has led the way in the use of booster doses.

At the end of July, the country started offering vaccine boosters for people over 60 years of age and, since the end of August, boosters have been available to anyone over 16 years of age, five months after the second dose of the vaccine.

At present, a person is not considered fully vaccinated in Israel until they have received a third dose of the vaccine.

More than three months later, Israeli health officials say the data is clear: booster vaccines helped bring down the fourth wave of the virus that swept the country in August and September.

However, three doses seem not to be enough, with Tuesday’s announcement marking the threat of a fifth wave.

The total of new Covid cases in Israel surpassed 1,300 on Monday (20), a number that had not been reached since mid-October.

Meanwhile, the country’s R coefficient – ​​the number of people infected for each person with Covid-19 – jumped to 1.28, its highest level since early August, when Israel was at the height of its fourth wave.

The government’s ministerial committee charged with driving the pandemic-fighting policy also met on Tuesday, deciding on a series of new measures in the wake of the new wave of infections caused by Omicron.

Children living in areas of low vaccine acceptance among those under 18 can return to school online as early as this week, they said.

In areas with high numbers of Covid cases, known as red or orange communities, only classes in which at least 70% of children have received at least one dose of the vaccine will be able to return to in-person classes. Classes with lower vaccination rates will take online classes.

The new policy is effective immediately for children 13 and older; for younger children, it will take effect within three weeks, they said.

There will also be a greater requirement for Israelis to present their vaccination pass. Now, for example, it will be mandatory to show proof to enter or work in a store with more than 100 square meters.

And on Sunday (26), the public sector will halve the number of employees working in person, a measure that will last at least a month. Over the weekend, Bennett asked private sector companies to encourage employees to work from home as much as possible.

The latest government data in Israel shows 341 confirmed cases of the Ômicron variant. Two-thirds of these cases occur in people who have been fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from the disease. In addition, there are more than 800 suspected cases of the Ômicron variant.

