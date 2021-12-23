Israel will apply the 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the elderly and health professionals

The measure’s objective is to fight a new wave of the disease and prevent the spread of the Ômicron variant; 45% of the country’s population has already received three doses of the immunizing agent

EVANDRO LEAL/FRAME/ESTADÃO CONTENT Country was one of the first to start the immunization campaign



Israel will start to apply the fourth dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19 in people over 60 years and health workers four months after the third injection. The expert committee that advises the Israeli government on the response to the coronavirus pandemic approved the initiative on Tuesday, 21, at the request of Prime Minister Naftali Benet, who welcomed the decision and pledged to start the campaign immediately. The objective is to fight the fifth wave of contagion, caused mainly by the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. More than 4 million people have already received the third dose of the vaccine from Pfizer in Israel, one of the first countries in the world to successfully launch an immunization campaign, a year ago. With over 62% of the population inoculated with at least two doses of Pfizer and almost 45% with three doses, the focus of the vaccination campaign has so far been on children aged 5 to 11 years, who have very low inoculation rates. – only 11% received at least one dose, despite having already been released for this age group for a month.

*With information from EFE