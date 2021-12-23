Itapemirim will be fined for the company’s disrespect to consumers, says Procon-SP

RIO – São Paulo’s Procon announced this Wednesday that it will fine Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos for having canceled all flights and interrupted services last Friday. In a statement, the agency stated that the company’s response to their inquiries did not meet expectations.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, the company must provide passengers with an immediate solution – whether relocating on another flight or returning the amounts. The inspection team will impose a fine and criminal measures are being analyzed.” said the statement from Procon.

The fine, which can reach R$ 11 million, will be applied due to disrespect to consumers. More than 133,000 passengers – considering round-trip travel in the period from December 17th to February 17th – were affected by the problem, according to the company’s response.





In a statement released yesterday, the company informed that the suspension of flights between the 17th and 31st of this month would impact 45,887 passengers. This Wednesday, ITA reported having processed R$ 8 million in refund requests with credit card operators. The company, however, did not update the number of travelers served, which totaled 25,696, equivalent to 56% of consumers impacted by the suspension of flights until December 31st.

“The abrupt suspension of its activities reveals a lack of planning, respect for consumers and shows that the company was unable to operate”, assessed the organ.

Also according to Procon, the company informed that the suspension occurred due to a problem caused by an outsourced company – which provided operational technical services of ramp service on aircraft, passenger service and cargo operation services – which initially would maintain operations until January 10, 2022, but on December 17, it ordered all its employees to leave their jobs.

In responses to Procon, ITA stated that the projection for the resumption of activities is February 17, 2022.

After notification, as anticipated by GLOBO, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos had 24 hours, ended this Tuesday, to inform Procon which measures would be taken. However, according to the agency, the company limited itself to stating that it will provide support and reimburse those affected.

The company had its Air Operator Certificate suspended by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) hours after the company suddenly announced the stoppage (in a temporary theory) of operations. Without the document, the company will not be able to fly again.

Information: Passengers must be notified of the cancellation and instructed on how to proceed.

Passengers must be notified of the cancellation and instructed on how to proceed. Help: If you are at the airport, the consumer is entitled to communication facilities, food and even transfers and accommodation, depending on the situation.

If you are at the airport, the consumer is entitled to communication facilities, food and even transfers and accommodation, depending on the situation. Re-accommodates or refunds: According to the DPDC, Law 14,034, which created special rules for the pandemic, in force until December 31, does not apply to the ITA. The company is obligated to relocate the consumer in another airline, relocate to another means of transport or reimburse him immediately; the customer chooses.

According to the DPDC, Law 14,034, which created special rules for the pandemic, in force until December 31, does not apply to the ITA. The company is obligated to relocate the consumer in another airline, relocate to another means of transport or reimburse him immediately; the customer chooses. Agencies and websites: Those who purchased tickets through agencies or intermediation sites can request relocation or reimbursement, as they are responsible.

Those who purchased tickets through agencies or intermediation sites can request relocation or reimbursement, as they are responsible. Where to find out: The company is obliged to keep information visible in its service channels. So far, however, ITA has provided only one email address for communication.

The company is obliged to keep information visible in its service channels. So far, however, ITA has provided only one email address for communication. What to do: The first step is to look for the company, document it, keep all the protocols. If there is no solution, the guidance of Anac and DPDC is to file a complaint at Consumidor.gov.br. The next step is to go to court. In this case, it is essential to have proof of expenses and damages caused by the cancellation.