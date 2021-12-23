Itapemirim’s response is ‘unsatisfactory’ and it will be fined

The executive director of Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation of São Paulo), Fernando Capez, assessed the response sent by Itapemirim as “unsatisfactory”. The company acknowledged, according to the head of the agency, that more than 130 thousand passengers were harmed with the “temporary suspension of their activities”.

To Procon, Itapemirim stated that the suspension occurred due to a problem caused by the outsourced company, “which provided operational technical services for aircraft ramps, passenger services and cargo services”.

According to the group, the company hired by the company would have asked the employees to finish work on December 17th, but the agreement was to offer the service until January 10th.

For Capez, however, the situation does not exempt Itapemirim from its responsibilities, “since the law provides that all companies involved in the supply chain have objective and joint responsibility”.

The Ita group, as it is also known, suspended its activities temporarily last Friday. Different airports had protests from the airline’s passengers.

“Procon is frustrated, because the most important information turned out to be evasive. The company said it will provide support to all passengers and refund as long as they access its official channels, but Procon wants immediate refund. Any response other than immediate return or relocation to another airline is an evasive answer,” justifies Capez.

The director of Procon also stated that Itapemirim cannot use Law 14,034, which allows companies to return amounts in 12 months, as justification. “THE Ita’s suspension does not match this situation,” he said.

Capez said the company “is liable to be held liable from an administrative, civil and criminal point of view.”

Resumption is projected for February 17th

To Procon, the company also stated that it plans to resume its activities from February 17th. Until then, Itapemirim was known for the road transport of passengers.

The consumer agency said that it will determine the amount of R$ 70 million that would have been withdrawn from the Ita group’s judicial recovery process for the opening of the airline.