ITA’s debt with the outsourced company that ‘crossed its arms’ is R$12 million

The crisis that stopped the flights of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos has a definite figure: R$12 million. This is the amount of debt accumulated with only one supplier.

ITA planes stopped in Guarulhos © Renato Spotter





As AEROIN anticipated at first hand, the real reason for Itapemirim’s stoppage was not the supposed “internal restructuring”, but rather the lack of payment to WFS Orbital, the main company providing ground handling (airport and ground services) from ITA.

The debt before the stoppage had already reached R$12 million, according to WFS Orbital revealed to the newspaper O Globo, stating that this amount has already increased, as services continued to be provided for a few days before the stoppage last Friday (17) .

Rubens Pereira, president of Orbital, stated that he made direct and daily contact with Sidnei Piva, president of Itapemirim, to resolve the debt, which had already led to a prior notice of contract termination for the next January 10th.

After that date, Orbital’s services would be limited to loading and unloading luggage on the plane. This morning, the ITA stated, for the first time, that it planned to take over the customer service operation in January, hiring outsourced employees, but did not explain the reason for this change of direction.

However, one of the former employees of WFS Orbital informed AEROIN that this pledge was being used by the ITA as a kind of bargaining chip. In other words, in the hope of being hired by the company, employees continued to work, despite all the complaints from passengers and alleged backlogs (for example, airport agents having to call passengers to notify them of cancellations).

This whole mess has become, however, unsustainable.

“The promise of moving to organic (contracted by ITA) existed since the beginning of operations. The last information was that this process would begin in January, but only for a few people, so much so that no one was contacted by ITA’s HR until the 17th, when everything stopped. You can’t do a selection process, hire and sign a license in less than a month with two big holidays in between”, said the official, who asked that his name not be revealed.

Pereira, from Orbital, does not have much hope that the debt will be paid, and did not comment on a possible return to the partnership with Itapemirim, which, according to him, has not spoken with Orbital since the stoppage. Other third parties contacted by AEROIN also signaled that they are not receiving the value of their contracts.



