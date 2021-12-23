Jaden Smith talks about health after intestinal problem: It was skin and bone

Actor and singer Jaden Smith, 23, the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, reported on his current state of health after suffering from some intestinal problems. According to him, he managed to regain his physical shape and pointed out that before he was just “skin and bones”.

Jaden participated in the “Red Table Talk” program, alongside his mother and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. In the attraction, the artist was asked about his physical shape and bowel problems that, he believes, may be linked to the fact that he has the habit of eating pancakes for breakfast, in addition to not eating properly and drinking enough sugar.

“The main problem with my bowels is that I just go hungry when I should be eating or when I’m stressed. I really feel pain. [fungos] in my stomach”, he declared, stressing that “this was something acquired for a long time”, precisely due to eating habits.

Today, Jaden Smith admits that he feels much better after he sought help from health professionals, sought to take better care of himself, managed to gain ten pounds and has been in good shape.

“I got medical help and got vitamins, supplements and protein shakes and that makes up half of my diet. It’s like there’s a password I need to find to my body. in addition to being able to gain more muscle,” he said.

According to Jaden Smith, his body “has changed a lot” since he appeared at the Coachella music festival, when, he says, he was “all skin and bones”.