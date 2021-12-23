Jake Paul makes a million-dollar offer to Masvidal, but receives astronomical counteroffer from UFC star

Unbeaten in his boxing appearances, Jake Paul seems to have defined Jorge Masvidal as favorite target for your next challenge in boxing. the dream of youtuber, however, runs into the financial ambition of the ‘bad boy‘. After offering the UFC athlete a million-dollar payout, the digital influencer ended up receiving an astronomical counterproposal.

“Masvidal, I have an offer for you now: $5 million, guaranteed, plus a percentage on pay-per-view. It is the most value you would receive in a fight. Now, you can no longer say you fight the best or just for money. Let’s make it happen,” said Jake, in an excerpt released by ‘MMA Fighting‘.

Attentive to the manifestations of the youtuber, who ran over Tyron Woodley last weekend, Masvidal wasted no time in replying. Under contract with Ultimate, the ‘bad boy‘ he countered, launching an astronomical counterproposal.

“The UFC won’t let me fight for spare change. If it’s $20 million (more than R$100 million), I know they’ll agree, as long as they get a ‘slice’. If they (Ultimate) still deny it, sign with them for a fight and we’ll have a boxing clash in the cage”, replied Masvidal, in his account on the twitter.

Jake’s favorite target, Jorge is featured in the Ultimate welterweight. In his last fight, the ‘bad boy‘ was harshly massacred by Kamaru Usman, in dispute for the group’s belt. Today, the American is sixth in the category and does not have a match scheduled.