James Franco admits to having sex with female students three years after being accused of harassment | Pop & Art

After nearly four years, actor James Franco (“Disaster Artist”) claimed to have had sex with students from his defunct acting school in New York, in the United States.

In an interview with the podcast “The Jess Cagle”, released this Wednesday (23), the actor said that “I slept with the students, and that was wrong”. He denied, however, that he opened the school to attract women for sexual purposes.

Actresses accuse James Franco of sexual exploitation in court

“At the time, my thinking was: If it’s consensual, okay. I wasn’t lucid,” he said on the podcast.

The comments were Franco’s first about the charges leveled against him nearly four years ago, when the Los Angeles Times reported that five women had accused Franco of harassment.

The actor said he developed a sex addiction after he stopped drinking, a habit he developed when he was young.

“It’s such a powerful drug,” he said. “I got addicted to it [sexo] for another 20 years. The insidious part of it is that I’ve been sober from alcohol all this time.”

Franco co-hosted the Oscar ceremony in 2011 and was nominated for the 2012 award for his performance in “127 Hours”.

In the podcast interview, Franco also said that he has been recovering from his sex addiction since 2016 and has “worked really hard” after the allegations against him “and changing who I was”.

“I didn’t want to hurt people,” he assured her.

Los Angeles Class Action

A class action lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Courts in 2019, justifying that the artist harassed victims and took advantage of his position to offer roles in his films. In the process, the students claimed to be victims of fraud. In July of this year, the actor closed a US$ 2.2 million (R$ 12.44 in current price) settlement with the victims.