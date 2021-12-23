James Franco breaks the silence after accusations of sexual abuse, and admits that he “slept with students”: “I was never faithful”; watch

Nearly four years after receiving allegations of sexual abuse, James Franco broke the silence and spoke about the case. In an interview with the podcast “The Jess Cagle Podcast”, the actor opened the game and admitted to having had sex with students from his old acting school, Studio 4. The protagonist of “Disaster Artist” also answered why he’s only if manifesting now.

According to People magazine, Franco assumed he was involved with students at Studio 4. “I admit that I slept with the students. I didn’t sleep with anyone there [nas aulas de ‘Cenas de sexo’], but throughout my teaching, I slept with students and that was wrong”, he stated. The actor said he thought it was acceptable because it was “consensual” in his view. Furthermore, he denied that he created the school to have access to women.

“Like I said, that’s not why I started the school and I wasn’t the one who selected the people who would be in the classes. So it wasn’t a ‘master plan’ on my part. But yes, there were certain situations where, you know, I was in a consensual thing with some student and I shouldn’t be”, he added. After talking to other people, Franco said he understood the problem. “I suppose, at the time, my thinking was that if it was consensual, OK. Of course I knew, talking to other people, other teachers, that yes, it’s probably not cool”, defended himself.

Continues after Advertising

The artist still evaluated this ancient thought. “At the time, I wasn’t lucid, like I said. So I think it all boils down to my criteria being like, if this is consensual, I think that’s fine. We’re all adults, so…”, completed. According to Page Six, James also commented on the impacts of all this: “I let a lot of people down. I disappointed my students. I presented the Oscar – I let them down. I let my co-stars down in my movies”.

Why the delay?

James Franco claimed to have used these nearly four years to try to resolve the roots of his problems. “In 2018, there were some complaints and an article [do ‘The Los Angeles Times’] about me and, at that moment, I just thought: ‘I’m going to be quiet. I will stay put’. It didn’t seem like the right time to say anything”, started. “There were some people hurt by me and I needed to hear it. […] When something like this happens, the natural human instinct is to want to make it stop. You just want to get ahead of it and do whatever it takes to apologize. But that doesn’t allow you to work on it, look at what was under it all”, declared.

Continues after Advertising

Quoting actor Damon Young, James explained: “No matter what you’ve done, even if it was a faux pas, or said the wrong thing, there’s probably an iceberg behind your behavior, of making a pattern, of just being blind to yourself that it’s not going to solve the problem. night to day”. After all that, the actor spoke about the effort in such changes. “So I’ve been working a lot. […] Before, I was recovering from drug abuse. There were some issues I had to deal with that were also related to addiction. So I really used my recovery history to start looking into that and change who I was.”, evaluated.

sex addiction

During the revealing interview with Jess Cagle, James Franco even confessed that he would have dealt with a sex addiction shortly after battling alcohol addiction. “It’s a very powerful drug. I’ve been addicted to this for over 20 years. And a tricky part of it is that I stayed sober on alcohol all the time. And I went on dates all the time. I even tried to arrange other people. So, in my head, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m sober. I’m living a spiritual life’”, he said, saying he couldn’t see some of the problems.

Continues after Advertising

The actor took on a series of betrayals before his current relationship, with Isabel Pakzad. “I was never faithful to anyone. I cheated on everyone before Isabel”, revealed. “I didn’t want to hurt people. In fact, I wasn’t even the one-night stand. The people I hooked up with or dated, I would see them for a long time, years. It’s just that I couldn’t be there for any of them. And this behavior lingered to the point where I was hurting everyone”, admitted Franco.

After an outburst from Seth Rogen, who repudiated James Franco’s actions and ended their long-time partnership, the artist also spoke out on the case. “I just want to say, I absolutely love Seth Rogen. I love Seth Rogen. I worked with him for 20 years and we didn’t have a fight. For 20 years, no fights. He was my absolute closest friend and work partner. We just got together… What he said is true. We are not working together right now and we have no plans to work together. Of course, it was painful in context, but I understand, you know, he had to answer for me because I was silent.”, declared Franco.

The full interview will air this Thursday (23), in the episode of the week of the podcast “The Jess Cagle Podcast”, from SiriusXM radio.

remember the case

James Franco was the target of allegations of sexual harassment after winning a Golden Globe award for his performance in the feature “Artista do Disaster” earlier in 2018. That same night, the actor appeared on the red carpet wearing a “Time’s movement pin” Up”, which marked the award as a protest to the abuse cases that surfaced in the film industry at the time.

Continues after Advertising

Franco’s attitude motivated Sarah Tither-Kaplan to speak out for the first time against the star, alongside other women, in the Los Angeles Times. However, a lawsuit against the Hollywood star was not filed until 2019. To the US court, the young students at Studio 4 claimed that James had forced his students to perform in increasingly explicit sex scenes in front of the cameras, in a “Orgy environment that went far beyond what was acceptable on Hollywood movie sets”.

One of the young women also claimed that the actor and filmmaker “it sought to create a channel for young women who were subjected to their personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education”, and that students were led to believe that roles in Franco’s films would be made available to those who participated.

Continues after Advertising

But in February 2021, the actor agreed to pay the sum of US$ 2.235 million – about R$ 12.6 million – to put an end to the class action in which he was accused of sexual exploitation. The agreement calls for actresses Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal to drop allegations of fraud against the actor. If part of the money went unclaimed, the amount would be donated to the National Women’s Law Center, a non-profit organization that defends women’s rights through lawsuits and political initiatives.

In addition, those involved in the class action agreed to include the following statement in the agreement: “While the defendants continue to deny the allegations in the action, they acknowledge that the plaintiffs raised important issues; and all parties strongly believe that now is a critical time to focus on addressing the abuse of women in Hollywood. All agree on the need to certify that no one in the entertainment industry — regardless of race, religion, disability, ethnicity, past, gender or sexual orientation — faces discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind.”