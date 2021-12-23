James Webb Telescope is ready to explore the universe – News

After 30 years of waiting and overcoming many problems, the James Webb telescope, the largest and most powerful observational instrument ever built, will be launched into space, where it will explore the origins of the universe and Earth-like exoplanets. The launch, scheduled for this Tuesday (21st), was postponed to the 25th due to “bad weather conditions”, announced NASA.

The James Webb telescope will follow in the footsteps of the mythical Hubble, with the ambition to clarify two essential questions, “Where did we come from?” and “Are we alone in the universe?” summarized NASA astrophysicist Amber Straughn at a press conference in early December.

Conceived in 1989 and named JWST (James Webb Space Telescope, after a former NASA director), the telescope was developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Its development was marred by many problems, which delayed the release for years and quadrupled the initial costs. The amounts disbursed reached 10 billion dollars (the equivalent of approximately R$ 57 billion).

The device was manufactured in the United States and will be launched in Kourou, French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 5 rocket.

space revolution

“We are very excited, we have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” explained Pierre Ferruit, one of the scientists in charge of the telescope project at the ESA agency, to AFP.

For Ferruit, as for many other scientists and engineers, this mission represents a career achievement.

The waiting list to access observation hours grows and the ESA agency has already received more than 1,000 requests for the first year of operation alone.

For the scientist, this shows that “the reasons why Webb was conceived are still current 20 years later”.

This “general observatory”, unrivaled in size and complexity, is equipped with an immense mirror made up of 18 hexagonal segments. Its diameter is 6.5 meters, three times that of Hubble.

The mirror is so big that it had to be folded like an origami to be placed on the ship that will take you into space. Once he arrives at his destination, the operation to get him in the correct position will be extremely delicate, as his umbrella is the size of a tennis court.

This giant will be placed in the Sun’s orbit, about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, far surpassing Hubble, located “only” 600 km from our planet.

Webb’s location, known as Lagrange 2, has been carefully chosen. Its position makes it possible for “the Earth, the Sun and the Moon to be situated on the same side of your parasol, which allows you to remain in the dark and in a great cold”, explains Pierre Ferruit.

In this way, the telescope will be protected from any disturbance, an indispensable condition for its great mission: to track the invisible world of infrared rays, a spectrum that Hubble does not have access to.