James Webb X Hubble Space Telescope: Are Images Comparable?

Ready to launch and become the most powerful observatory in space, the James Webb Space Telescope will finally be able to put the science of the future into practice, 25 years after it begins design. Mistakenly referred to as a “Hubble replacement,” it will actually do things that are different and sometimes complementary to the older colleague’s research.

Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope will work as a team on cosmos research. Image: Hubble – Artsiom P/Shutterstock – James Webb – Gratispng. Editing: Digital Gaze

Launched into low Earth orbit in April 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope, over the three decades since then, has expanded our view of the cosmos and captured our attention with the stunning images it collects.

publicity

Thanks to Hubble, as the Space website points out, what was once a tenuous and mysterious abyss has become a detailed and colorful universe, and we are now able to see stars and galaxies like never before.

The James Webb space telescope, which is scheduled to be launched this Saturday morning (25), will do things a little differently. With its giant gold mirror and infrared light observation tools, it was designed, according to NASA, to “see” objects 10 to 100 times fainter than what Hubble is capable of capturing.

Although they look so opposite (one with next-gen technology, the other with 30+ years on their back), they will both work together, working as a good pair – even if they are far apart.

While Hubble is very close to us in low Earth orbit, Webb will travel much further, to a gravitationally stable point 1.5 million kilometers from Earth known as Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2 (L2).

Furthermore, the two actually “see” the universe very differently. “It will be amazing images; they will be better than what Hubble did,” Klaus Pontoppidan, Webb project scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, said during a press conference in May.

Leaving the comparison, the fact is that the images will be “different, because they have different wavelengths”, said Pontoppidan.

Hubble observes light primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths. Webb is designed to detect infrared light mainly. Looking in infrared, Webb will capture images of unique beauty, researchers say.

“I think it will be fantastic,” Pontoppidan said, “but it is very difficult to predict what it will be like, as this will be the first space telescope mission of its kind.”

He again emphasizes how the two space telescopes work in different ways. “It will be very, very different from Hubble,” Pontoppidan said. “The stars themselves disappear, they get weaker and weaker [quando] if it reaches [um] longer wavelength, but interstellar clouds get brighter and brighter.”

“Some gas and dust characteristics become a little faint as you start to get into the infrared light part of the spectrum,” explained Pontoppidan, stressing that this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I think maybe there was some concern that you didn’t want images that end up looking thin,” Pontoppidan said. “But actually, if you go a little farther in the infrared, the dust itself lights up in the thermal light. You get a nebula that glows.”

Read more:

Hubble also has infrared observation capability.

Hubble can see light in a wavelength range from about 200 nanometers (nm) to 2.4 microns, while Webb’s range is from about 600 nm to 28 microns, according to the NASA data sheet. , which added that visible light ranges from about 700 to 400 nm.

Even though Webb mainly observes infrared light, he will still be able to see the red/orange part of the visible light spectrum. According to NASA, the gold coating of its mirrors absorbs blue light from the visible spectrum, but reflects the yellow and red visible light that will be detected.

While not its primary observation function, Hubble also has the ability to observe some infrared, so this type of observation is not a complete differential.

Hubble has provided the world with stunning images for decades and has Webb-like sharpness. “Webb’s angular resolution, or sharpness of vision, will be the same as Hubble’s,” according to the report. “Webb’s images will look as sharp as Hubble’s.”

According to NASA, Webb’s resolution would allow him to see the details of a US penny-sized object 40 km away.

Also according to the agency, Webb has a much larger mirror and is designed to see deeper into the infrared spectrum than Hubble. The larger mirror offers more surface area to collect light, allowing the scope to peer further into space, which essentially allows scientists to look “back in time” to the universe billions of years ago.

“Webb was designed to be able to see the first stars and galaxies that formed at the beginning of the universe,” reported the US space agency document.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!