January PS Plus may have Persona 5 Strikers, DIRT 5 and Deep Rock Galactic

The PlayStation Plus from January 2022 could be quite interesting for subscribers. According to the Dealabs website, next month the service will have games deep rock galactic (PS5/PS4), Character 5 Strikers (PS4) and DIRT 5 (PS4/PS5).

Also according to the site, the games should start being available from January 4th and will continue for download until February 1st. As the information was not disclosed by Sony itself, it is important to take into account that this is a rumor.

Check out a brief description of each game below:

Rumored PS+ January lineup:

-Deep Rock Galactic (PS5 | PS4)

-Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

-DIRT 5 (PS5 | PS4)https://t.co/5X8EYNDmFo pic.twitter.com/a6zuEzBg0A — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 22, 2021

deep rock galactic

deep rock galactic is a co-op sci-fi first person shooter that includes sinister space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, random caves and endless hordes of alien monsters. The title was developed by Ghost Ship Games and published by Coffee Stain Publishing in 2018.

Character 5 Strikers

The game from the popular JRPG franchise and action puts the player to fight the corruption that grips Japanese cities. “Summer vacations with friends take a sudden turn when a distorted reality emerges”, says an excerpt from the synopsis.

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 is a racing game that features 70+ unique routes in 10 different locations on the planet. The simulator was developed by Codemasters Cheshire and published by Codemasters in 2020.

