Japan to hang 100 sentenced to death by year’s end | World-News | Online Diary

Japan has the strictest legal regime on the planet and the death penalty is applied in cases of those convicted of crimes of murder, multiple murders and crimes considered heinous. The method is hanging. The process is long and the wait lasts years for prisoners on the so-called death row.

This Tuesday (21), the Japanese government executed three prisoners who were awaiting their sentence and, with that, served the first capital punishments applied in the country since December 2019. Currently, Japan has more than 100 convicts waiting to be carried out by the end of 2021.

“These are extremely brutal cases, taking precious lives for selfish reasons. I think these are terrible incidents not only for victims who lost their lives, but also for bereaved families,” Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told a news conference.

Despite being one of the few countries that still apply the penalty, the measure has broad support in Japanese public opinion. One of those killed Tuesday was 65-year-old Yasutaka Fujishiro, who killed her 80-year-old aunt, two cousins ​​and four others with a hammer and knife in 2004.

The other two executed were Tomoaki Taknezawa, 54, and her accomplice Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, accused of killing two people in a recreational game room in 2003.

Those sentenced to death, however, only receive the news that they will be hanged a few hours before the punishment is imposed. In 2019, the Japanese justice executed three prisoners, a much smaller number compared to 2018, when 15 convicts were executed.