Jean Pyerre receives a millionaire proposal and is leaving Grêmio

According to journalist Hiltor Mombach, from Correio do Povo, the Grêmio received a million-dollar sale proposal by Jean Pyerre. The proposal made for the athlete is for 3 million dollars (R$ 17 million).

If this proposal really exists, it must be accepted immediately by the tricolor team. Well, the club intended to lend Jean Pyerre, to sell him in the future for a value similar to Alavés.

Therefore, if the proposal is already on the table, it will be accepted immediately by the tricolor team. However, the club does not own 100% of the player’s pass and because of that, it will only keep 60% of the transaction value. In other words, the tricolor would have R$ 10.2 million from the sale of Jean Pyerre. However, as it was not part of the club’s plans for the 2022 season, it should be sold.

This amount should help the club reach the estimated R$95 million in sales that were estimated in next season’s budget. Along with the sale of Vanderson, the prediction will have almost been met.

The other proposal that Grêmio had was a loan to Alaves, from Spain. After the end of the contract, the club would have the option of buying or not Jean Pyerre for 3 million euros (R$19.37 million). Therefore, given the time it would take for the deal to be carried out, it would not be worth much for the tricolor.

Selling Jean Pyerre, now, for R$17 million, the club is already getting rid of a player it would not use and pockets a good amount. Anyway, as Jean never reached the level that was expected of him, this will be the best possible conclusion for both sides. Now, we just need to find out which buying team is.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA