‘Jesus’ conflicts in Benfica are not mine’

Flamengo’s deputy football player, Marcos Braz is in Portugal to try to bring Jorge Jesus, from Benfica, back to Gávea

The trip of the directors of the Flamengo to try to bring back the technician Jorge Jesus, of Benfica, keeps giving talk in Portugal.

After the Lisbon team issue an official statement in a very strong tone to deny that the Mister is leaving the Estádio da Luz, Fla’s soccer runner-up, Marcos Braz, gave an interview to the newspaper The ball and said he didn’t go to Europe “to make trouble for anyone”.

Braz said that the problems Jesus currently has with Benfica’s directors and fans “has nothing to do” with Rubro-Negro, but he denied that his trip to Portugal had the objective of “disturbing” JJ’s situation with the Incarnates.

“The problems Jorge is having here, the problems with Benfica fans, Benfica’s board, have nothing to do with Flamengo. I’m working here, as I came in 2019 to do what I just answered. I just came to do the my work,” said the top hat.

“I didn’t come to create a problem for anyone, I don’t want to create a problem for anyone. I know the inconvenience that turmoil causes between the fans and the board. I don’t want to cause any kind of problem”, he stressed.

Braz also stated that the constant interviews he has been giving in Lisbon are just a matter of “education” and “transparency”, and not attempts to “send messages” or indirectly.

“When we talk to the press, they think we’re sending a message, trying to riot. When we don’t speak, there’s no transparency. I’m polite, I attend to everyone. But these conflicts are not mine today,” he cried.

“I’m working and seeing which technician and committee will be hired. We are here to hire a Portuguese technician and a technical committee,” he concluded.

Read Benfica’s press release about JJ

Sport Lisboa e Benfica and its coach Jorge Jesus completely refute the existence of any agreement with Flamengo for the release of its technical committee upon an understanding between the clubs.

Jorge Jesus has a contract with Sport Lisboa e Benfica and is focused on the club’s sporting goals, and it is manifestly false and unreasonable that he has shown any desire to return to Brazil at this time.

Sport Lisboa e Benfica regrets that, on the eve of a decisive match for its continuity in the Cup of Portugal, a news organization with the seal of CNN is willing to disseminate false information that has already been denied live by the Flamengo representative.

Jorge Jesus, contrary to what was reported by CNN Portugal, does not want to return to Brazil, but rather to be champion of Sport Lisboa e Benfica.