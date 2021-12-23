Joana confesses forbidden passion and leaves Rose shaken · TV News

Joana (Mariana Nunes) will no longer be able to hide her feelings for Guilherme (Mateus Solano) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The doctor will open the game with Rose (Bárbara Colen) and will confess that she has always been in love with the surgeon. Despite the constant fights with her husband, the former model will be shaken and will feel jealous on the Globo telenovela.

In the next chapters of the serial, Tigger’s mother (Matheus Abreu) ​​will tell Joana about the crisis in her marriage. The former top model will admit that she doesn’t know if she’s going to resume her relationship with the rich man.

To complicate matters, Rose will end up kissing Neném (Vladimir Brichta) during the benefit she will organize to raise money for the public hospital. Daniel’s daughter-in-law (Tato Gabus Mendes), however, will regret it and run away from the player.

Later, Barbara Colen’s character will comment with Joan about the exchange of caresses with the athlete and will admit that she is increasingly confused about her feelings for her ex-boyfriend and her husband.

In the scenes that will air on January 4th , the doctor will take courage and decide to open her heart to her friend. Joana will explain that she has had a passion that Guilherme had forbidden for years, but she knows that the former boss never looked at her with eyes other than professional admiration.

Shocked by the information, Rose will eventually open her mouth and tell Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) everything. Smart, the shrew will notice the discomfort of the daughter-in-law and will encourage the rivalry between the two.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

