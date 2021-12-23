Jorge Jesus breaks the silence and finally speaks about ‘novel’

The 67-year-old coach clung to his current contract with Benfica and said it was unfeasible to leave the Portuguese club at this time.

In the crosshairs of Flamengo to return to coaching the club in 2022, Jorge Jesus broke the silence and finally spoke in the middle of the “novela” which involves him, the red-black it’s the Benfica. This Wednesday (22), in contact with “TV Globo” reporter Eric Faria, the mister he adhered to his contract in force with the Portuguese club and said it was unfeasible to leave the Incarnate at this time.

“This is not what I want, or what Flamengo wants. I have a contract until May. I have no chance of leaving before”, said Jesus, in contact via Whatsapp.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The 67-year-old coach has a contract with Benfica until the end of June 2022. Flamengo, in turn, is looking for someone to take over the team from the beginning of the next season in Brazil, that is, in January.

Also on this Wednesday, the Lisbon club issued a strong official statement, refuting the idea that Jesus would already have an agreement to return to Flamengo. Earlier, your technical assistant, John of God, confirmed that the coach met with officials of the Rio de Janeiro club this Tuesday night (21), but reinforced the idea that he will not leave the Incarnate right now.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica and their coach Jorge Jesus completely refute the existence of any agreement with Flamengo for the release of their technical committee upon an understanding between the clubs,” Benfica wrote in part of the statement.

play 1:26 ‘Yesterday (Tuesday) there was a meeting with friends of Flamengo and duly authorized by Benfica and with Rui Costa’s knowledge, said assistant João de Deus

After the Lisbon team issued an official statement, Fla’s soccer runner-up, Marcos Braz, gave an interview to the newspaper “A Bola” and said he didn’t go to Europe “to make trouble for anyone”.

“The problems Jorge is having here, the problems with Benfica fans, Benfica’s board, has nothing to do with Flamengo. I’m working here, as I came in 2019 to do what I just answered. I just came to do my job“, said the top hat.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Braz and Bruno Spindel follow in Portugal in search of a coach for Flamengo. In addition to Jesus, other names are also on the agenda, among them Paulo Sousa and Carlos Carvalhal.

Jesus, in turn, has two very important commitments ahead of him until the next December 30th. Until then, Benfica will play two classics against Harbor, the first by Portugal Cup, this Thursday (23), at 5:45 pm, with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+. The second, on the 30th, at 6 pm, again at Estádio do Dragão, will be valid for the Portuguese Championship and will also be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.