Jundiaí expands by 30% Exclusive PAs for the care of flu syndrome

With a 70% increase in the volume of consultations for flu symptoms in the last three days, the Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS), as of this Thursday (23), readjusts the health equipment to attend to the scenario of City. In addition to the UPA Vetor Oeste and the PA Hortolândia (which has care divided between adults and children at the old Creche do Idoso), the PA Retiro will now exclusively care for people with flu-like symptoms. In this way, Jundiaí expands the equipment available for the specific reception of cases by 30%.

According to data from the UGPS, until Friday (17), the average of daily visits to people with flu-like symptoms among all services was 400 people/day. As of Monday (20), the volume jumped to 694 and 740 on Tuesday (21). “The service volume grew. However, cases are mild or moderate and in 90% of cases are not COVID-19. For now, there is no impact on admissions. Aware of the scenario, we expanded the network of Exclusive PAs for Flu Syndrome by 30% with the adaptation of the PA Retreat to the demand, serving adults and children, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm”, says UGPS manager Tiago Texera.

Another modification in the flow of care is the testing of the patient as soon as he arrives at the service. “People are afraid that it is COVID-19 and are looking for testing in the public network. The positive percentage of COVID-19 does not exceed 10% of cases. The increase is occurring in cases of common flu”, stresses the manager.

Emergency Care Retreat becomes exclusive for flu-like symptoms, together with the UPA and PA Hortolândia

So far, Jundiaí has ​​not registered a positive case of the influenza (flu) H3N2 strain, which has occurred in various parts of Brazil. Genomic identification is carried out by the Adolfo Lutz Institute for the entire State of São Paulo. “The flu identified in services these days, according to data from the Outpatient and Hospital Care Board of UGPS, is mild to moderate, requiring care at home, with food, rest, hydration and medication for the malaise .

“It is essential that people maintain protective measures with the use of a mask, frequent hand hygiene and avoid unventilated environments. The measurements are the same as those used for the COVID-19. The flu is common, but it can worsen in more vulnerable people such as the elderly and children”, guides the manager.

Texera also remembers that the national influenza vaccination campaign ended in September and, as soon as indicated by the Ministry of Health and the State Department of Health to dispense doses and organize a new campaign, Jundiaí will organize the dispensation. “It is noteworthy that there are studies indicating that the H3N2 subtype circulating in many countries is not the same as that existing in the vaccine dispensed in this year’s vaccination. The protection will be available in the next campaign”, he adds.

COVID-19 exclusive services

UPA Vector West – Adult and Pediatric 24h

Address: Av. Presbítero Manoel Antônio Dias Filho, 1540 – Parque Residencial Jundiaí

Hours: daily, 24h

Emergency Room Coronavirus Hortolândia (former Day Care for the Elderly) – Pediatric (7:00 to 19:00)

Address: Av. Alexandre Ludke, 780, Administrative City

Emergency Room Coronavirus Hortolândia (Hortolândia Polyclinic) – Adult 24h

Address: Av. Pref. José de Castro Marcondes, 510 – Vila Hortolândia

Emergency Care Retreat – Adult and Pediatric (Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 7 pm)

Rua Maria Lucia de Almeida, 100, Retiro

Other demands in Health

UPA Vector West – Adult and Pediatric 24h

Address: Av. Presbítero Manoel Antônio Dias Filho, 1540 – Parque Residencial Jundiaí

Hours: daily, 24h

Ponte São João Emergency Service (Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. Santo Antônio, 191 – São João Bridge

