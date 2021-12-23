Junior Barranquilla has negotiations underway to hire Miguel Borja | football

Junior Barranquilla is negotiating for the purchase of striker Miguel Borja, who belongs to Palmeiras and played in the last Brazilian Championship loaned to Grêmio.

The information was released this Wednesday night by one of the members of the family that controls the Colombian club. On Twitter, Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla and brother of the former president of Junior Fuad Char, shared an image with the player and wrote that the “good son to the house makes”.

– Very happy! Tomorrow we conclude with Palmeiras the purchase and return of Miguel Borja to Junior! The good Son returns home! Here we wait for you to continue filling us with many joys and goals! Come on, sharks! – Alejandro stated.

1 of 1 Miguel Borja can return to Junior Barranquilla — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter Miguel Borja can return to Junior Barranquilla — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

People close to striker Miguel Borja admit an early negotiation, but not yet official. According to information from the Colombian press, the transfer could be closed at US$ 4 million for 50% of the economic rights of the attacker.

In the second half of 2021, the center forward was loaned by Palmeiras to Grêmio, with a bond until the end of 2022. However, there was a clause in the contract that allowed negotiation for the sale of rights.

In Tricolor, Borja played 20 matches, scored two goals and gave three assists. The numbers were insufficient to prevent the third relegation in the club’s history to Serie B.